Miami Law Firms Merge, Following High-Net-Worth Clients and Cross-Border Businesses to Europe with Distributed Law Firm Model

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Miami-based boutique law firms, Concepción Disputes and Global Tax Law PLLC, are merging and expanding to Madrid, Spain, to establish a bridge for clients with business and tax needs spanning Florida and Europe.

The new entity, Concepción Global PLLC, will serve multijurisdictional businesses and high-net-worth clients with commercial interests in the Americas and Europe. The firm will be the first Florida-based boutique firm to operate under an international distributed law firm model with an office in Spain.

Led by father-daughter duo Carlos F. Concepción and Christine A. Concepción, the firm's new office in Madrid will open on Oct. 26 at C. de Almagro in Madrid. The firm's Miami office will remain at 201 S. Biscayne Blvd.

"The move is a natural next step for the firm, given the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals moving to Europe," according to co-founder and international tax attorney Christine A. Concepción. "We're following our Latin American clients, as well as Americans who are moving to Europe. This migration trend started during the pandemic, but they are actually staying over there for business, social and cultural reasons. In fact, many of our clients are now calling Madrid 'Miami 2.0.'"

As the first Florida-based boutique to operate under an international distributed law firm, Concepción Global attorneys will collaborate across jurisdictions and time zones and have control over how and when they want to work.

"It's a very different compensation arrangement to the hierarchical model that traditional law firms use," said co-founder Carlos Concepción, an international arbitrator and advocate for cross-border businesses and high-net-worth clients. "The distributed law firm model caters to the laterals joining our firm because it empowers them to act independently and set their own rates. We pay the attorneys an internal hourly rate based on particular metrics and they get to keep between 70% and 80% of their originations."

The firm is in hiring discussions with several attorneys in the U.S. and will continue to hire over the coming months.

Carlos Concepción focuses on institutional proceedings involving international and domestic commercial disputes, and investment-treaty matters administered by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). As an advocate, he represents clients in international business disputes, and parties in investor-state international treaty cases. He has more than 35 years of experience in international disputes, especially in the intersection between common and civil law jurisdictions. Part of this experience includes serving in leadership roles in some of the largest firms in the world.

Christine Concepción handles international and domestic tax matters, advising individuals and their closely held businesses on international and domestic income tax and estate planning, U.S. pre-immigration tax planning and expatriation from the U.S. She also represents taxpayers in federal tax audits, offshore voluntary disclosures and streamlined disclosures as well as advises them on criminal tax investigations and other criminal tax matters. Christine also advises Latin American and European investors on investments in U.S. real estate and assists cross-border businesses on establishing a business presence in the U.S. Before launching her firm, Christine worked in international tax and private client groups at Deloitte Tax, DLA Piper and McDermott Will & Emery.

About Concepción Global PLLC:

An international distributed law firm serving as a bridge between the Americas and Europe, Concepción Global PLLC solves complex, international legal problems. With strategic offices in Miami and Madrid, the firm handles international business disputes, commercial and investor-state arbitration, international tax and estate planning, civil and criminal tax controversies, and other international legal matters. The firm is led by father-daughter duo Carlos F. Concepción and Christine A. Concepción, and was established in October 2023 from the merger of Concepción Disputes and Global Tax Law PLLC. Visit concepcionglobal.com for more information.

SOURCE Concepcion Global PLLC