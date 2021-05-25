Miami Made Clothing - From the Streets to the Heat, to an Official Online Clothing Store

MIAMI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It all started in the city of Miami...From the beginning of the 80's into the new millennium with Dave aka "Miami Made", and his local artistic & musical brothers and sisters. Growing up in the iconic scenic streets of South Florida, is where Dave and his longtime childhood friends have been on the streets producing some of the illest spray can art pieces, murals and music from Homestead to Wynwood, to Ft. Lauderdale, and beyond.

Miami Made Clothing

The "Miami Made" brand was created with a heartfelt inspiration of the city Dave was born and raised in, by creating specially handmade clothing for all ages, men, women and children. As you head down South Beach and throughout Downtown Miami, you will find various pieces of his product line in a few select clothing stores.

Dave was amazed not too long ago, when he saw the official Miami Heat basketball team printing pennant banners in their stadium with his brand "Miami Made." "Seeing the brand all throughout the stadium was super inspiring." Even the Miami native Udonis Haslem, one of Dave's all-time favorite players, has a current jersey and sock combo on the Miami Heat store website that shouts out Dave's "Miami Made" brand. Link here

With the new launch of the online store, fans and locals alike will get access to purchase anything they like from the vast "Miami Made" catalog. One of the main purposes Dave built the Miami Made Clothing line was to give people a local style that's affordable but also has a sense of his city.

Dave dreams of this brand becoming so successful, that one day he could go back to those same Miami streets he grew up in and give back to the kids that were just like him growing up.

With his unique fashion movement and incredible branding, Miami Made Clothing is showing the world what Miami was and is still truly about…With "Fresh Clothes, For Fresh People ". Dave welcomes you to come by the site and get yourself officially, Miami Made!

Miami Made Clothing was established in early 2021 to create a unique style of art and streetwear clothing for people of all ages who love to stand out in the crowd. Miami Made Clothing is committed to providing the highest quality products at a reasonable price point. From jackets to sneakers, sweaters to swimwear, the clothes allow people to feel good and make a fashion statement all at the same time.

For more information go to www.MiamiMadeClothing.com

