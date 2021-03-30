Miami Marlins Team Up with Miami Parking Authority and PayByPhone for a Better Parking Experience

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Just in time for opening day, PayByPhone, a leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, announced today, it will partner with the Miami Marlins and Miami Parking Authority to provide baseball fans with Free Flow Parking at Marlins Park for the 2021 season.

This frictionless parking system was designed prior to the COVID19 pandemic to mitigate traffic and congestion around the ballpark and its urban setting. Event attendees parking a vehicle at Marlins Park will use the vehicle's license plate as the credential for parking. Vehicles will not be validated at the entrance to parking facilities through payment collection or parking pass scan. All vehicles will instead enter a parking garage or lot, subject to space availability, and proceed without validation at entrance to an available parking spot. Event attendees with a parking pass will register their vehicle's license plate ahead of or upon arrival via ParkWhiz. All other event attendees will register their vehicle's license plate and pay on site using the PayByPhone mobile payment App. Vehicles in parking facilities will be validated during the event based on the registration status of each vehicle's license plate. Enforcement will be managed by Miami Parking Authority, within the four garages and six surface lots encompassing 5,600 parking spaces.

"The Marlins' parking operations had a vision to introduce safe and frictionless parking to the venue while increasing mobility," said PayByPhone CEO Roamy Valera. "We have worked closely with the Miami Parking Authority and we are thrilled to be chosen as the team's parking solution provider."

A significant benefit to implementing this mode of parking at Marlins Park is the safety and health advantages of frictionless, free flow parking. Expected ingress times for busy games and events to be reduced by 60% as a result of implementing Free Flow Parking at Marlins Park. Cost to park at the venue will be $15 Monday to Friday, $20 Sat- Sunday, and Marquee Games $25.

The City of Miami's Major League Baseball Team has won two World Series championships as a wild card team in 1997 and 2003. Its season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, April 1st, @ 4:10pm.

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 35 million registered drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

For more information visit, https://www.mlb.com/marlins/ballpark/transportation/parking

