Miami Mold Specialist in Expansion Mode, Acquires New Building in South Beach

MIAMI, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent indoor environmental services company, Miami Mold Specialist, recently announced the acquisition of prime commercial real estate in South Florida. This new commercial property will be used as Miami Mold Specialists new headquarters, with remodeling and renovations already getting underway.
The new headquarters will allow for Miami Mold Specialists to efficiently and effectively expand their brand, business, and assets without the headaches of renting and/or leasing multiple properties.
Abe Katz, a multi divisional manager at Miami Mold Specialist stated, "As we have been experiencing a tremendous amount of growth over the past couple of years, we have decided to invest into a new building to accept the new business growth. We have been aggressively adding new services, launching innovative environmental products, hiring and training new team members, acquiring new vehicles for our fleet, adding new and upgraded equipment for our franchise expansion initiatives, and now Miami Mold Specialist's new headquarters. Our ultimate goal is to be the most advanced in equipment, service offering, and customer satisfaction within the indoor environmental services industries."
Miami Mold Specialist has also recently hired on highly knowledgeable and experienced talent; seasoned customer service reps, office staff, and industry veterans that previously worked with the owners of Miami Mold Specialist for two decades at their previous business location in New York City, N.Y. As such, preparations are apparently just about set for Miami Mold Specialist's new business and international franchise expansion plan.
About Miami Mold Specialists:
South Florida's Premier Indoor Air Quality and Mold Removal Service Provider - Miami Mold Specialist: High Tech and Eco Friendly Indoor Air Quality, Mold Inspection, 3rd Party "Conflict Free" Mold Testing, Mold Removal, Mold Prevention, and Water Protection Services by Miami Mold Specialist. Multi Certified, Licensed, Bonded, and Insured. Over 30 Years' Experience!
