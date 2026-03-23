Miami Mold Specialist Introduces Air Quality-First Approach to Mold Remediation in South Florida

MIAMI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Mold Specialist, a leading South Florida-based mold inspection and remediation company, today announced the expansion of its service model to include a comprehensive air quality–first remediation approach, setting a new standard for how properties address mold contamination.

Miami Mold Specialist team stands alongside its service fleet in downtown Miami, reflecting the company's continued growth and commitment to providing advanced mold remediation and air quality restoration services across South Florida. Miami Mold Specialist technicians prepare for field operations across South Florida, supporting residential and commercial clients with rapid-response mold remediation and air quality-focused solutions.

With South Florida's high humidity creating ideal conditions for mold growth, property owners are increasingly seeking solutions that go beyond surface-level removal. According to industry estimates, mold is present in a significant percentage of U.S. homes, particularly in high-moisture environments, highlighting the importance of thorough and proactive remediation strategies.

Miami Mold Specialist's enhanced process integrates a detailed 12-step inspection protocol, proprietary organic-based treatments, and same-day remediation capabilities designed to not only eliminate visible mold but restore indoor air quality at its source.

"Traditional remediation often focuses on what you can see. Our approach is centered on what you breathe," said Avigayel Klein, founder and owner of Miami Mold Specialist. "By prioritizing air quality restoration alongside removal, we're helping property owners achieve a more complete and lasting solution."

The company's methodology is built on three core pillars: precision diagnostics, rapid response, and preventative maintenance. Each project begins with a comprehensive inspection to identify contamination sources, followed by targeted remediation, and concludes with optional maintenance plans aimed at reducing recurrence.

In recent projects, the company has identified hidden mold contamination in areas such as HVAC systems, vehicles, and confined environments, further reinforcing the need for a more advanced, air-focused remediation approach.

Miami Mold Specialist also continues to expand its community presence as a Miami Dolphins Small Business Partner, underscoring its commitment to health, safety, and service excellence across South Florida.

The company serves clients across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties, supporting both residential and commercial properties including high rise buildings and specialty environments where air quality is critical throughout South Florida.

For more information or to schedule an inspection, visit www.MiamiMoldSpecialists.com or contact the company directly.

Media Contact:

Avigayel Klein

Miami Mold Specialist

[email protected]

305-763-8070

MiamiMoldSpecialists.com

SOURCE Miami Mold Specialist