Miami Mold Specialists Adds Expert Witness Testimony Service for Mold and Water Damage Clients

According to Miami Mold Specialists website: "An expert witness is a person whose opinion by virtue of education, training, certification, skills or experience, is accepted by a judge as an expert. In addition to 2 decades of professional experience, our specialists are certified by a variety of national organizations such as: National Association of Environmentally Responsible Mold Contractors, Certified Green Mold Remediation Contractor, Certified Green Indoor Air Quality Specialist, Certified Remediation Technologist, Certified Mold Hygienist, American Association for Respiratory Care, American Industrial Hygiene Association, U.S. Green Building, Indoor Air Quality Association Inc., National Association of Mold Professionals (id #4886) and the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors."

Abe Katz, a multi division manager for Miami Mold Specialists recently stated: "Tenant and landlord cases, condos, and co-op cases are becoming more and more prevalent in court systems as more of the population is becoming aware of the dangers of toxic mold, their rights to deal with these systemic issues, and these reasons are directly attributed to an increase in the overall national rental market."

Miami's Premier Indoor Air Quality and Mold Remediation Service Provider- Miami Mold Specialists: High Tech and Eco-Friendly Indoor Air Quality, Mold Inspection, 3rd Party "Conflict Free" Mold Testing, and Mold Removal Services. Multi Certified, Licensed, Bonded, and Insured. Over 30 Years Experience.

