Miami Mold Specialists Adds Expert Witness Testimony Service for Mold and Water Damage Clients

MIAMI, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent Miami based mold removal company, Miami Mold Specialists, recently announced a new expert witness testimonial service for clients that are dealing with severe mold and water damage.
With people becoming more knowledgeable in regards to general healthy living, indoor air quality, indoor pollutants, along with toxic mold gaining a tremendous amount of exposure these days- so are the liabilities associated with owning a home, a commercial building, multi-unit complexes, rentals, and rental properties.
According to Miami Mold Specialists website: "An expert witness is a person whose opinion by virtue of education, training, certification, skills or experience, is accepted by a judge as an expert. In addition to 2 decades of professional experience, our specialists are certified by a variety of national organizations such as: National Association of Environmentally Responsible Mold Contractors, Certified Green Mold Remediation Contractor, Certified Green Indoor Air Quality Specialist, Certified Remediation Technologist, Certified Mold Hygienist, American Association for Respiratory Care, American Industrial Hygiene Association, U.S. Green Building, Indoor Air Quality Association Inc., National Association of Mold Professionals (id #4886) and the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors."
Abe Katz, a multi division manager for Miami Mold Specialists recently stated: "Tenant and landlord cases, condos, and co-op cases are becoming more and more prevalent in court systems as more of the population is becoming aware of the dangers of toxic mold, their rights to deal with these systemic issues, and these reasons are directly attributed to an increase in the overall national rental market."
