Miami new condominium developers and brokers quickly adopt the Nukondo app

Why do developers and brokers see the value in Nukondo?



"Tech and real estate is a no-brainer combination, and Nukondo is making a move to redefine the old model," says head of marketing, Jason Velasquez. There's thousands of new projects spamming millions of agents and buyers worldwide, hoping to achieve some form of traction. Nukondo solves this, giving agents more time to focus on what really matters most, dealing with customers.

After three months of beta-testing, the company has gone from 0 to 72 projects with over 10,000+ units. The company will move into its full release once user feedback and content curation have been finalized. The company plans to scale beyond its pilot market in Miami, into major US and international metro cities.

Nukondo is negotiating numerous strategic alliances with regional Realtors® associations, as well as other real estate tech companies. This will dramatically boost the exposure of participating projects with millions of users globally.

Nukondo is now available in both the App Store and Google Play Store.

About Nukondo

Nukondo's app creates a marketplace for the new condominium market. It provides a platform for real estate developers and their master brokers to keep information about their projects updated and accurate, all in one place. It standardizes and distributes this information globally so that buyers and their agents can gain access to these projects; providing them with tools to decide which condominium is most suited for their needs. We believe that through transparent information, people are empowered to make better decisions. For further information, please visit learnmore.nukondo.com, the App Store, or email info@nukondo.com to learn more about Nukondo's corporate services.

