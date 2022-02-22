Miami NFT Week Kicks Off Miami Tech Month in April; Mark Cuban Confirmed as Headliner

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of the future is aiming to further cement its position in emerging technology, crypto and all things non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the inaugural Miami NFT Week set for April 1-3, 2022. Fueled by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez' celebrity-like appeal among venture capitalists, startups and tech companies, Miami NFT Week is leveraging the city's national spotlight on the global tech stage to bring together NFT creators, developers, and crypto communities in real life for panel discussions, workshops, networking, and the exchange of ideas. Billionaire investor, Dallas Mavericks owner and crypto evangelist Mark Cuban has also been confirmed as a key headliner. Mayor Suarez dubbed April as the inaugural Miami Tech Month with Miami NFT Week being the first in the lineup of a month-long tech calendar. The event is being hosted in the heart of Wynwood, Miami's art and culture district.

Miami NFT Week hosted in the Crypto Capital of the World. Miami NFT Week. Come for the conference. Stay for the vibes.

"Miami is where the future of Web3 wants to be, and we're seeing new technologies evolve and be created right before our eyes whether it's from homegrown tech companies or those who have seen the value in relocating or expanding their footprint in Miami," shares Francis Suarez, City of Miami Mayor. "As these technologies continue to evolve, Miami NFT Week is the perfect launchpad for developers, trading platforms, crypto projects and all of the NFT communities to come together and exchange ideas to support the growth and understanding of the technology."

For Mark Cuban, headlining Miami NFT Week is a no brainer. The crypto evangelist has invested in a number of crypto and Blockchain-focused companies and now issues player's profile pictures as NFTs to fans who attend Dallas Mavericks games. In addition to keynoting a panel at Miami NFT Week, Cuban will also have a fireside chat with the CEO of Scoutible, the game-based hiring platform that he's the lead investor in.

With more than 3,000 attendees expected, Miami NFT Week aims to create the largest NFT gathering in the country. This three-day event will pack the house with speakers and thought leaders from the NFT industry and bridge conversations about DeFi and Blockchain technology, workshops, panels, pitch competitions, hackathons, and creative installations that include NFT and immersive art. And it wouldn't be Miami without networking events, receptions, NFT parties, and performing artists.

With more than 30 sessions over the three days and more than 50 panelists, the agenda includes topics on government's influence on NFTs, future interoperability, NFT multiverse, gaming and how to market and launch NFT projects, among other topics.

Come for the conference. Stay for the vibes! Three ticket levels are available at Fren, Aped and DeGen levels and can be secured at miaminftweek.com. For sponsorship inquiries, contact [email protected] .

Miami NFT Week is presented by Non-Fungible Events and is a sanctioned event of Venture Miami.

