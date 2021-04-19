Miami Personal Injury Attorneys Lipcon & Lipcon Discuss How New Florida Insurance Law Could Affect Drivers

MIAMI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Look both ways! Soon Florida drivers could see a hike in their auto insurance.

Florida's uncommon auto insurance system which is considered "no-fault," could be a thing of the past.

Miami Personal Injury Attorney David Lipcon

State lawmakers are set to make changes to Florida's automobile insurance laws, the first in nearly 50 years. The changes proposed in Senate Bill 54, would do away with the no-fault provision and mandate each driver to carry bodily injury coverage.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Senator Danny Burgess and co-sponsored by Democratic Senator Darryl Ervin Rouson.

According to Miami personal injury attorney, David Lipcon, the possible new law has been a long time coming.

"This is something the citizens of Florida have needed for decades. Under the current system, drivers in Florida are not required to carry the type of insurance that would compensate the person they injured if they were at fault in a car accident. Currently, drivers are only required to carry Personal Injury Protection (PIP), which pays for their own medical bills, regardless of fault, but does not allow for claims for future medical expenses, future lost ages, mental anguish or pain and suffering. The new law would require every driver to carry what is known as 'Bodily Injury Coverage' which would allow for all of these types of claims against the party responsible for the accident. This is obviously better for the innocent victims of automobile negligence," said personal injury attorney, David Lipcon with Lipcon & Lipcon.

Florida leaders passed Senate Bill 54 38-1, debating the legislation in just 39 minutes.

If passed, each motorist in Florida would have to adhere to the new law by Jan. 1, 2022.

