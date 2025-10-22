Miami Physician Offices Miss an Average of 25% of Patient Calls, New Study Shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Clarus, a leading provider of patient inbound call management technology for ambulatory clinics, reveals that Miami-area physician offices fail to answer or return roughly one in four patient calls within one business day.

The analysis, part of Clarus's Digital Front Door Report, evaluated ambulatory clinics owned by eight of the Miami region's largest health systems. Approximately 2,000 calls were made to these clinics over an eight-week period, spanning a range of specialties, days of the week, and times of day. Each health system received an Index Score based on its call performance compared to the other evaluated systems. A positive score indicates better-than-average performance, while a negative score indicates below-average performance.

A new study from Clarus reveals that Miami-area physician offices miss roughly 25% of patient calls. Post this

Miami Health System Call Performance Rankings

South Florida Multispecialty Medical Group (Index Score: 32) Pediatric Associates (Index Score: 20) Memorial Healthcare System (Index Score: 12) Jackson Health System (Index Score: 4) Baptist Health South Florida (Index Score: 3) University of Miami (Index Score: -11) HCA Miami (Index Score: -15) Larkin Health System (Index Score: -45)

Read the Full Report

Clinics Struggle with Patient Communication Basics

While healthcare organizations invest in AI technology and digital tools like online portals and apps, the phone call remains the most common touchpoint for patients. Yet, many health systems continue to leave their "digital front door" partially closed. "When patients call their provider's office, they want timely resolution to their need, whether it's scheduling, prescription management, or an important clinical consult," said Rich Maradik, CEO of Clarus. "The Miami market data shows what we see across most of the United States: clinical staff and providers need to change the way they manage basic patient communication, such as answering their phone calls."

Clarus helps healthcare organizations modernize their call management processes, ensuring that no patient call goes unanswered—day or night. Its technology provides immediate and direct benefits in patient access, cost reduction, and 2–3 hours per day, per staff member to allocate toward other activities.

ABOUT CLARUS

Clarus is the fastest-growing call management and patient communication technology platform for ambulatory clinics. The Clarus product manages patient messages, streamlines call routing, and eliminates missed calls. Approximately 30,000 providers and office staff use the Clarus product today. Learn more at claruscare.com.

SOURCE Clarus Care