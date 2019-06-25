Miami Ranks #1 In Survey Of U.S. Cities Hiring IT Professionals In Second Half Of 2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Robert Half Technology's State of U.S. Tech Hiring research, Miami's technology teams will continue to grow in the second half of the year but finding the right talent won't be easy. Of the IT hiring decision makers surveyed in Miami, 78% plan to expand the size of their teams by adding full-time employees, compared to 67% nationally. Ninety-one percent of those surveyed said it's challenging for their company to find skilled IT professionals in Miami.

Respondents cited the following skills as immediately needed for their organizations:

1. Cybersecurity

2. Mobile development; Cloud security*

3. Cloud computing; Cloud architecture*

4. Database management

5. Business intelligence

*Denotes a tie.

Almost all respondents (99%) said they will bring on project professionals to support their teams, and of those, 65% plan to do so when there's a sudden vacancy on their team.

View an infographic of hiring plans for technology professionals in Miami.

"The tech hiring market in Miami continues to see growth, as companies here expand their IT operations," said Matt Bourdeau, senior regional manager for Robert Half Technology in Miami. "But finding candidates who can fill these highly technical roles is a challenge. The more specialized the skills needed and projects being done, the harder it is to find qualified candidates to fill these positions."

Additional research findings:

All Miami IT leaders surveyed (100%) noted they are confident in their company's prospects for growth in the second half of 2019.

Besides recruitment, top priorities for Miami's tech managers in the next six months include maintaining security, investing in new technologies, and digital transformation projects.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by a leading independent research firm. The report is based on responses from 100 IT decision makers in Miami, Florida. Respondents were screened to have hiring authority for the information systems or information technology department of a company.

About Robert Half Technology

With more than 120 locations worldwide, Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals for initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. Robert Half Technology offers online job search services at roberthalf.com/technology. Visitors can also request a copy of the Robert Half Technology 2019 Salary Guide.

