Miami Ranks First in the U.S. for Foreign Born Residents and International Cargo

"With its enviable location, prominent international airport, and major port, Miami now serves as an economic hub for Latin America and a gateway to the rest of the world," explains Richard Florida, Visiting Fellow at the FIU Miami Urban Future Initiative. "Miami is quickly taking its position as a dominant global center, ranking among the top international cities."

The following are some of Miami's key global strengths:

Miami's people make it global. Miami ranks second according to its share of residents who moved to the metro from outside the U.S. (1.9%).

Miami's educated and high-skill workforce is critically dependent on foreign-born talent. Miami ranks second among large metros according to the foreign-born share of residents with a bachelor's degree or above (41.4%).



Miami is an export powerhouse. Miami ranks seventh among large U.S. metros according to its exports, having exported $33.3 billion in goods and services.



Miami's airport is a global advantage. Miami ranks second among large U.S. metros according to its number of international passengers, behind New York.



Many foreign-owned businesses call Miami home. With more than 2,500 foreign-owned business establishments, Miami ranks alongside Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

The Miami Urban Future Initiative is a joint effort between the Creative Class Group and Florida International University's College of Communication, Architecture + The Arts (CARTA) to develop new research for building a stronger, more innovative, and inclusive economy in Miami. The initiative engages top thinkers from across the region and the world to combine their knowledge with that of the region's business leaders, economic development practitioners, and other key stakeholders. Its efforts are made possible thanks to generous funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

