Miami Resiliency Groups Launch Green Infrastructure Accelerator Project

News provided by

Miami Waterkeeper

30 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

EPA-funded initiative seeks community input to support green space design concepts

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Waterkeeper, along with a cohort of local resiliency groups, announced an innovative initiative dubbed the Green Infrastructure Accelerator Project. The project will culminate with six to eight green infrastructure design solutions across urban Miami-Dade County, incorporating numerous opportunities for community involvement and participation.

The starting point for this innovative work is an interactive online tool that solicits community input to identify green infrastructure opportunities in underutilized public spaces ripe for revitalization to reduce flooding, excessive heat and habitat loss. The project will also place significant emphasis on improving the resiliency of historically vulnerable communities within Miami-Dade County.

"Green infrastructure can improve quality of life for a community, from increasing recreation opportunities to cooling and improving air and water quality, these spaces can also be used to enhance overall community resilience," said Miami Waterkeeper's Executive Director and Waterkeeper, Rachel Silverstein, Ph.D. "The project serves as a confirmation of our mission to make Miami a global leader in climate resilience, grounded in science, rooted in nature, and driven by community."

This initiative was enabled through an Environmental Protection Agency grant awarded to Miami Waterkeeper to investigate ways to incorporate green infrastructure into Miami-Dade County's built environment.

Together with One Water Academy, Everglades Law Center, the University of Miami College of Engineering, P.E.E.R. Group, and the University of Miami Environmental Justice Clinic, Miami Waterkeeper was also awarded funding from Pisces Foundation to support community engagement in the project.

Green infrastructure leverages natural and semi-natural elements – such as parking lots, green spaces, trees, wetlands, canal banks, bioswales and other vegetation – to create a more sustainable, resilient, and enjoyable urban environment while addressing various environmental challenges.

The public is invited to participate in the project by sharing their suggestions through the user-friendly interactive tool, accessible on both your mobile device and desktop. To stay informed about the Green Infrastructure Accelerator Project and upcoming community events, visit the project website at www.miamiwaterkeeper.org/green_infrastructure.

About Miami Waterkeeper

Miami Waterkeeper is a nonprofit organization that develops local solutions to global challenges. As a leading environmental advocate in South Florida, Miami Waterkeeper focuses on sustainable solutions for clean water, sea level resilience, and habitat protection. For more information about Miami Waterkeeper, visit www.miamiwaterkeeper.org.

SOURCE Miami Waterkeeper

