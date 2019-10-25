Miami Set to Welcome Prosthodontists from Around the World for Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Annual Session of the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is taking place in Miami from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. The premier prosthodontic meeting of the year will draw more than 1,000 specialists in prosthetic dentistry and advanced dental technology, including educators, private practitioners, and industry leaders.

"We are very excited to host our meeting in the bright and vibrant city of Miami," said ACP President Nadim Z. Baba, DMD, MSD, FACP. "To be in a city so full of life, while focusing on the advancements that improve people's lives through prosthodontics, makes Miami a perfect fit for the ACP's 49th Annual Session."

Led by scientific program chair Carlo Ercoli, DDS, MBA, FACP, and ACP President Dr. Nadim Z. Baba, this year's Annual Session is focused on the forces that are driving the prosthodontic specialty forward. Speakers will describe how advances in technology and biology are allowing practitioners to avoid complications, achieve superior esthetics, and ultimately improve patient care.

"A lineup of world-class speakers will detail the latest evidence on ceramic restorations, diagnosis with advanced digital imaging, and state-of-the-art digital workflows," said Dr. Ercoli. "In complex cases where biology, technology, and evidence-based treatment planning come together, prosthodontists are the specialists at the center of patient care."

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist focused on the restoration and replacement of missing or damaged teeth, and other oral or facial issues. They work to restore optimum appearance and function to your smile through treatments like implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

To learn more about the event, and the dental specialists attending, visit ACP49.com.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

