Miami Startups Receive $1.3 Billion in Venture Capital - 8th in the U.S.

"Miami is quickly emerging as an entrepreneurial ecosystem with growing venture capital investments and scalable businesses," explains Richard Florida, Visiting Fellow at the FIU Miami Urban Future Initiative.

Miami's rankings on various metrics of entrepreneurship and innovation include:

High-Tech Businesses. With around 9,700 high-tech businesses, Miami ranks ninth among large U.S. metros.

Concentration of High-Tech Businesses. Miami ranks far lower—40th among large U.S. metros—according to its concentration of high-tech businesses, which is 8 percent smaller than the national average.

High-Tech Business Size. Miami ranks second to last—52nd among large U.S. metros—according to the average size of its high-tech businesses based on their number of employees.

High-Tech Services. With more than 9,000 high-tech services businesses, such as telecommunications, computer system design, and internet services, Miami ranks ninth among large U.S. metros.

High-Tech Manufacturing. With approximately 600 high-tech manufacturing businesses, Miami ranks 10th among large U.S. metros.

Research and Development. With around $565 million spent on university research and development in 2015, Miami ranks 24th among large metros.

