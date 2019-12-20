Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Announces Five New Official Partners

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five industry leaders – retail banker Truist, sustainable technology company Footprint, healthy prepared-meals delivery service Deliver Lean, safety mobile application Safer Watch and medical transportation provider American Medical Response – have all joined the roster of teams partnering with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee (MSBHC) for activations and official presences as the city hosts its 11th Super Bowl, a record. Super Bowl LIV, which takes place February 2, 2020, will also mark the culmination of the NFL's centennial season.

"I often say that Miami's not just the hottest city in America, it's the hottest city in the world," said Rodney Barreto, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee chairman. "It's great to welcome these great companies into the exclusive group of those looking to be part of this huge Miami event where the world will be watching, and we simply couldn't do it without these great partners."

Truist will serve as the official bank of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and as the lead partner for the MSBHC's Hospitality House, which will be located directly next to Super Bowl LIVE, the weeklong free festival that will span six blocks of downtown and feature concerts, games, food, NFL exhibits, demonstrations and more. The Hospitality House will provide a dedicated space for top decision makers and C-suite executives will have the opportunity to network and be entertained with culinary and mixology demonstrations. Additionally, a Truist executive will join the SBHC board of directors.

"We are proud to partner with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and excited about this opportunity to introduce Truist at one of the most iconic sporting events in the world," said Susan Somersille Johnson, chief marketing officer for Truist Financial Corporation. "We are committed to the relentless pursuit of better—better client experiences and transformative change for the communities we serve. We look forward to activating a number of unique experiences for local families and avid sports fans leading up to the big-game weekend."

Footprint joins the Miami Super Bowl Committee's environmental initiative, Ocean to Everglades, as the official provider of biodegradable food ware products. Footprint will be featured in the Super Bowl LIVE Environmental Village, free to the public, January 25 - February 1, 2020, showcasing two innovative exhibits of plastic-free food ware products. The partnership is in line with the recent announcement of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, working to significantly reduce or eliminate single-use plastics from all sporting events.

"Footprint is on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic," said Troy Swope, Footprint CEO and cofounder. "Our recent survey found that 81% of consumers believe companies have an obligation to design packaging that addresses health and environmental concerns."

DeliverLean, local healthy prepared meals delivery service will be providing pre-packaged meals for all 10,000 volunteers throughout Super Bowl week and the events leading up to the game.

"We are honored that the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee has chosen Deliverlean as their healthy meal partner for Super Bowl LIV. From keeping their huge work force fueled with nutritionally balanced meals to providing catering for tens of thousands of event guests from all over the country, we're proud to support the biggest sporting event of the year happening right here in South Florida." -Scott Harris, CEO, DeliverLean

SaferWatch will be used across the county as a free mobile application that allows citizens to report crimes, suspicious activity and potential threats using their smartphones. Safer Watch will be used by approximately 10,000 staff and volunteers to help monitor Super Bowl LIV and the events leading up to the game, such as Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's. The app is also open to the public for both residents and visitors of South Florida to utilize.

Threats and suspicious activity reported on SaferWatch will go directly and immediately to onsite command centers including the Miami-Dade Police Department, City of Miami Police Department and Miami Beach Police Department, who will be able to view incoming intelligence and directly communicate detailed safety instructions based on the incident.

"We are proud to partner with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee on keeping Super Bowl LIV as fun but also as safe as possible," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. "With any large event it's important for the community to take an active role in safety and report anything they see that may not be right. The SaferWatch app allows you to easily send in photos and videos and it also allows you to receive important safety instructions directly from local law enforcement and security personnel to keep you informed."

American Medical Response (AMR), a subsidiary of Global Medical Response, the nation's leading medical transportation service that will serve as the official medical transportation service of the Host Committee. In an effort to ensure Super Bowl attendees are provided with a safe environment and top rate medical care, AMR is installing two first aid stations at Super Bowl LIVE as well as one first aid station at MSBHC's Brightline Volunteer Headquarters.

"As a longstanding medical transportation service provider in Miami, we are committed to ongoing safety of the residents and visitors in this great city," said Global Medical Response COO Ted Van Horne. "We are proud to sponsor the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and partner with the Miami-Dade County Fire Department and local Health Systems to ensure people have a safe, enjoyable experience during the events."

MSBHC and its sponsor partners are dedicated to ensuring the positive impact of hosting the Super Bowl is felt far beyond the field and long after the final whistle, including a wide variety of sustainability and community projects taking place throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The new partners join existing partners including Perry Ellis and Brightline. Perry Ellis International joined the ranks as the official uniform provider for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. The custom uniforms provided are made of recycled materials and will be worn by MSBHC staff as well as over 10,000 volunteers serving as ambassadors throughout South Florida. Brightline has provided their Virgin MiamiCentral train station to serve as the official headquarters for the Host Committee's volunteer program. These headquarters will be a rallying point for the program, allowing volunteers to coordinate their efforts throughout the community during the week of the game.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Learn more at Truist.com .

About Footprint

Footprint has a clear vision: eliminate single-use and short-term use plastics. Footprint designs, develops and manufactures shaped fiber and paper into biodegradable, compostable products. We make it easy for companies to switch out of plastic to preserve our future. We love our oceans and our planet, that's why we are revolutionizing industries to eliminate plastic pollution. The company was founded by former Intel engineers Troy Swope and Yoke Chung and employs more than 800 people. In 2019, Footprint was announced a winner of the prestigious NextGen Cup Challenge for its fiber-based alternative manufacturing process for making cups and lids. It has already helped eliminate over 60 million pounds of plastic. The company is based in Gilbert, Ariz. For more information and a complete portfolio of Footprint solutions visit www.footprintus.com.

About Deliver Lean

DeliverLean is a healthy gourmet meal delivery service who prides itself on maintaining the highest quality safety standards, with a focus on food quality and transparency of ingredients. Their five meal plans, including Classic, Paleo, Keto, Vegetarian and Vegan, range from 300-600 calories each. DeliverLean allows customers to choose their meals online or from their mobile app giving customers flexibility to choose from over 150 different menu items weekly for a completely customized approach. DeliverLean also features DL GRBNGO, a line of ready to eat 'grab and go' meals including sandwiches, salads, and wraps available at wholesale to hotels, airports, hospitals, and retail establishments throughout Florida. Launching in January 2020 in partnership with Humana and CarePlus Health Plans, DeliverLean CARE, a new healthcare focused meals division, will provide nutritionally tailored meals at no additional cost to support Medicare Advantage members. Operating out of a 60,000SF USDA/FDA Certified commercial kitchen in Hollywood, Florida, DeliverLean was ranked 124th Fastest Growing Company on the Inc. 500 list (2015) and #8 in the nation in the Food and Beverage Category (2013).

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch is a web and mobile based security platform that provides a higher level of safety for individuals and enhances security for organizations and large events. The app empowers users to report an incident as they see it happening or submit a tip at a later time. After an incident has been reported and police or security receive the intel, the appropriate action is taken, which may include notifying the user directly that help is on the way. If necessary, SaferWatch Alerts can be sent out to certain geographical locations with critical safety instructions. SaferWatch Alerts include both non-emergency notifications such a road closures as well as emergency alerts, which have a unique tone. The app also provides digital panic buttons for employees, two-way live chat capabilities, event and incident management, live streaming video and more. In South Florida alone, SaferWatch is currently utilized by the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Miami Police Department, Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Davie Police Department, Sunrise Police Department, Coral Gables Police Department, Pinecrest Police Department, Wilton Manors Police Department, Juno Beach Police Department, Broward County Public Schools, Nova Southeastern University and other organizations around the county.

About American Medical Response

American Medical Response, Inc., America's leading provider of medical transportation, provides services in 40 states and the District of Columbia. More than 28,000 AMR paramedics, EMTs, RNs and other professionals work together to transport more than 4.8 million patients nationwide each year in critical, emergency and non-emergency situations. AMR also provides fire services through Rural Metro Fire Department, www.ruralmetrofire.com. For more information about AMR, visit www.amr.net and follow American Medical Response on Facebook @AMR_Social on Twitter and Instagram.

AMR is part of the Global Medical Response family of companies. Global Medical Response, Inc. is the industry-leading air, ground, specialty and residential fire services and managed medical transportation organization. With more than 38,000 employees, we deliver compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services, in the United States, the District of Columbia and around the world. For more information, visit www.globalmedicalresponse.com.

About Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee brings together our community's top local business leaders, community representatives, tourism officials and football personnel around a common cause – making Super Bowl LIV a historic experience both for visitors and for locals across South Florida. On February 2, 2020, South Florida will host its record-breaking 11th game at the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium. Additionally, Super Bowl LIV will mark the culmination of the 100th season anniversary of the NFL and will feature special events and activities throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as part of the festivities. For more information, visit www.MIASBLIV.com .

