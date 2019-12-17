Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Selects Footprint as Sustainability Partner for Super Bowl LIV and "Ocean to Everglades"

GILBERT, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology-innovator Footprint is excited to announce it has been chosen as the foodware sustainability partner for Super Bowl LIV and "Ocean to Everglades" (O2E), the environmental initiative led by the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee (MSBHC). The week-long fan festival takes place in Bayfront Park from January 25-February 1, 2020 leading up to Super Bowl LIV.

"We are thrilled to have Footprint as our foodware sustainability partner for the historic, record-breaking Super Bowl," said Brian D Bishop, VP of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. "As innovators helping to reduce plastic waste that harms our waterways, they are valuable champions for our O2E initiative and robust environmental program in conjunction with The Everglades Foundation, Ocean Conservancy and NFL Green."

Footprint is focused on eliminating the 10 million metric tons of plastic that enters our oceans annually. Footprint designs and manufactures sustainable materials, including a frozen-food bowl that is both microwave- and oven-safe. Footprint makes it easy for companies to eliminate single-use plastic. Footprint products are compostable, biodegradable, recyclable and free of harmful PFA chemicals (PFAS).

"Footprint is on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic," said Troy Swope, Footprint CEO and cofounder. "Our recent survey found that 81% of consumers believe companies have an obligation to design packaging that addresses health and environmental concerns."

According to US EPA, 91% of plastic waste is not recycled, even when consumers place it in the blue recycle bin. 13% of plastic waste is sent to incinerators which emit plastic particles into the air we breathe, and 78% sits in landfills where it will last more than a century.

Footprint's sustainable product line will be featured in the Super Bowl LIVE Environmental Village, showcasing two innovative exhibits of plastic-free foodware products:

Today's Tailgate shows how easy it is to have a great party while keeping the environment in mind by using Footprint products that are compostable, biodegradable and recyclable. See our award-winning cups, fiber 6-can rings, meat trays, and coolers all made to be healthy for YOU and the environment.

Grocery Store of the Future will show how Footprint can replace plastic packaging in six areas of your grocery: Produce, Deli and ready-to-eat meals, Frozen Foods, Meats, central-aisle less-perishable foods, and even the packing materials for fragile items like wine bottles.

About Footprint

Footprint has a clear vision: eliminate single-use and short-term use plastics. Footprint designs, develops and manufactures technologies that are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable. We make it easy for companies to switch out of plastic to preserve our future. We love our oceans and our planet, that's why we are revolutionizing industries to eliminate plastic pollution. The company was founded by former Intel engineers Troy Swope and Yoke Chung and employs more than 800 people. In 2019, Footprint was announced a winner of the prestigious NextGen Cup Challenge for its Plant-based alternative manufacturing process for making cups and lids. It has already helped eliminate over 60 million pounds of plastic. The company is based in Gilbert, Ariz. For more information and a complete portfolio of Footprint solutions visit www.footprintus.com.

