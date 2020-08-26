Miami Super Bowl Provided Economic Stimulus to South Florida

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee released the results of a report documenting the economic impacts of visitors and events leading up to Super Bowl LIV- a historic game which marked the crossroads between the city hosting their record-breaking 11th Super Bowl and the culmination of the NFL's 100th season celebration. The championship game was played on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to the report, Super Bowl LIV generated $572 million in new spending in the Miami, South Florida Tri-county area. Visiting spectators, NFL teams, media, as well as the NFL and Miami Dolphins spent $275 million to produce the event, adding 4,600 annual equivalent jobs, and $34 million in state and local tax revenues.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross invested $579 million for renovations and major capital improvements to Hard Rock Stadium during 2015-2019, which enabled the city to attract and host one of the world's premier sporting events. "We were excited to host Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. This was a tremendous showcase for South Florida", said Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins Chairman of the Board. "I want to thank the NFL, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and Dolphins team, led by Tom Garfinkel for their commitment and hard work throughout the entire process."

"Miami invited the world to come LIVEITMIAMI and we can confidently say we delivered one of the best Super Bowl's the world has ever seen," said Rodney Barreto, Chairman Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. "In a town where big events are par for the course, we are grateful that both the private and public sector stepped up to help us deliver this huge win. We last hosted a Super Bowl in 2010 and we showed the world how much we have grown and flourished as a diverse, multicultural city".

The Host Committee thanks the multiple law enforcement agencies, first responders, government partners and thousands of volunteers that made the various events safe and enjoyable. They are also grateful for the devoted football fans that traveled to sunny Miami to join the many celebrations held throughout South Florida.

"The outstanding economic performance resulting from Super Bowl LIV in February helped keep this community and the travel industry afloat when the effects of the pandemic began in March," said William D. Talbert, III, President & CEO of the GMCVB. "Super Bowl LIV's economic impact is a reminder to us all what Greater Miami's travel industry is capable of and the importance of hosting global events in our community. Our priority now must be to adhere to safety measures in order to eliminate the spread of COVID-19, making marquee events that stimulate the economy and grow jobs viable once again."

"The economic activity generated by Super Bowl LIV was among the largest of all major sporting events that we have evaluated over the past 25 years", according to Dr. Kathleen Davis, CEO of Sport Management Research Institute, who conducted the economic study. "The level of spending by visitors and the degree of visitor satisfaction with the venue was higher than previous Super Bowls. Average daily spending by visitors was more than twice the average in other weeks of the year in Miami".

The economic study was based on a survey of 1,432 persons during January 30 through February 3 at various locations in the Miami area. Surveyed respondents reported spending an average of $1,781 per travel party per day in the local area. An overwhelming share of survey respondents attending the game were visitors from outside the South Florida area, whose total spending of $133 million represents new money in the regional economy.

The economic impacts of expenditures for Super Bowl LIV were evaluated using a model for the Miami metro area developed with the IMPLAN regional assessment system, which takes into account the share of goods and services provided by local businesses, and enables calculation of multiplier or "spinoff" effects of new spending in the market area.

Super Bowl LIV by the numbers…

65,326 capacity of Hard Rock Stadium on game day

capacity of Hard Rock Stadium on game day 372,000 fan interactions using NFL OnePass app at related events

fan interactions using app at related events 160,000 attendance at Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon and Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's

attendance at presented by Verizon and presented by Lowe's 148.5 million viewers watched all or part of Super Bowl LIV

viewers watched all or part of Super Bowl LIV 88% of attendees at the game and 73% attending SB Experience @ Miami Beach Convention Center were out-of-town visitors

of attendees at the game and attending SB Experience @ Convention Center were out-of-town visitors 35.1% of visitors were from the Kansas City area and 11.9% were from the San Francisco area, representing the fanbases of the two competing teams

of visitors were from the area and were from the area, representing the fanbases of the two competing teams 3.32 average number of nights stayed by spectators and accompanying party

average number of nights stayed by spectators and accompanying party 3.03 average party size

average party size 368,011 visitor-days (nights) in South Florida

visitor-days (nights) in $1,781 average spending per party-day by spectators

average spending per party-day by spectators $2,154 average spending per party-day by media

average spending per party-day by media 74% traveled to South Florida by commercial airline, and 41% of those arrived at Miami International Airport

traveled to by commercial airline, and of those arrived at International Airport 35% of visitors used ride sharing to travel to Hard Rock Stadium

of visitors used ride sharing to travel to Hard Rock Stadium 25% of overnight visitors used Airbnb or VRBO accommodations

of overnight visitors used or accommodations 85% of survey respondents rated Miami as an excellent or very good location for the Super Bowl

of survey respondents rated as an excellent or very good location for the Super Bowl 61% reported having a "more favorable" impression of South Florida and 41% planned to return to the region next year

reported having a "more favorable" impression of and planned to return to the region next year $242,674 average household income of survey respondents

average household income of survey respondents 48 corporate sponsors

corporate sponsors $572 million total output impact on local business revenues, including regional economic multiplier effects

total output impact on local business revenues, including regional economic multiplier effects $347 million value added contribution to Gross Domestic Product

value added contribution to Gross Domestic Product 4,597 fulltime and part-time annual equivalent jobs created or sustained

fulltime and part-time annual equivalent jobs created or sustained $34 million in state and local tax revenues generated

in state and local tax revenues generated 400 million minutes of volunteer service contributed by fans during the past year as part of the NFL's Huddle for 100 campaign

minutes of volunteer service contributed by fans during the past year as part of the campaign 10,000 Teammate Volunteers serving as local ambassadors to enhance the fan experience at airports and event venues

serving as local ambassadors to enhance the fan experience at airports and event venues $2.4 million invested to support five different community capital improvement projects in support of youth sports and outdoor activities

invested to support five different community capital improvement projects in support of youth sports and outdoor activities 1 billion media impressions for Super Bowl LIVE at Bayfront Park on the Today Show and Despierta America

media impressions for on the and Media Contact:

SOURCE Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

Related Links

miasbliv.com

