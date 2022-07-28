MIAMI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This past week, DC Swim Week created a major splash on Miami Beach with the largest global swimwear fashion show series in the world featuring more than 70 fabulous and diverse swimwear and resort wear fashion brands debuting new Summer 2023 swimwear collections on the runway at the SLS Hotel South Beach.

Miami Swim Week™ The Shows Created a Huge Splash on Miami Beach With The Hottest Swimwear Fashion, Parties and Event Activations Miami Swim Week™ The Shows Photos by Tom Concordia, Getty Images

Miami Swim Week™ The Shows also hosted numerous epic after parties, influencer dinners, and brand activations across Miami Beach with the swim industry's top designers, models, influencers and media from around the world. The company also hosted a three-day global swimwear trade show— Hammock Shows, at the New World Center on Miami Beach, connecting international and North American fashion buyers and consumers with renowned and emerging swimwear and resort wear fashion brands from around the world.

Miami Swim Week™ The Shows is one of the most anticipated series of fashion runway events in the U.S., highlighting new swimwear trends, natural shapes, sustainable fabrics, slow fashion brands and ethical manufacturing from more than 70 designers who presented their visions for next summer's must-haves. The runway shows were executed beautifully while also offering an inclusive, fun and vibrant atmosphere for attendees and virtual show goers who watched the runway shows online via live stream on YouTube. This year's Miami Swim Week 2022 also included the first-ever swimwear Metaverse debut. "An estimated 1.6 billion global impressions were generated for Miami Swim Week this year across social media and live streaming platforms throughout the week-long series of shows, events and parties," Ducis said.

From curvy, plus-size brands, to black-owned, as well as Latina-owned and sustainable fashion brands, the swimwear fashion shows from Miami Swim Week™ The Shows did not disappoint. "Body positivity, self-love, and beautiful fashion as well as feminine empowerment were the major themes in this year's Miami Swim Week 2022 shows," said Moh Ducis, founder and CEO of DC Swim Week, the parent company that owns and operates Miami Swim Week™ The Shows.

Top couture fashion brands as well as emerging swimwear and resort wear brands debuted stunning new Summer 2023 collections including Ema Savahl, who opened Miami Swim Week on Wednesday night at the SLS Hotel South Beach with 36 beautiful, hand-painted swimwear looks. The opening kickoff show was hosted by The Little Lighthouse Foundation, a local Miami non-profit dedicated to supporting young underserved children and families across Miami-Dade County.

All proceeds from the Miami Swim Week kickoff opening show were donated to The Little Lighthouse Foundation– two beautiful young girls from the non-profit organization kicked off the runway show in stunning dresses hand-made by Ema Savahl herself.

Other top designers celebrated the debut of new swimwear fashion collections at Miami Swim Week™ The Shows including Tiara Hawaii, luxury swimwear line Bikilinilista, luxury slow fashion swim and resort wear brand Island Tribe, SuperModel Swim wear , Uplive x HEKKA, Liliana Montoya, Maxine, Daze Dayz, Normal Culture, JAMS by Jillian, GoldBarr™, Bodhi Miami, Humans The Brand and dozens more– Click here to see the complete roster of showing swimwear designers.

This year's top Miami Swim Week sponsors and partners made the Miami Swim Week™ The Shows a fabulous week-long series of fashion shows, parties, and activation events including Mystic Tan, The Little Lighthouse Foundation, popular global social media live streaming platform, Uplive, Voga Italia, the world's second-largest wine and spirits seller, Pernod Ricard, Global Fashion Channel (GFC), fashion retailer brand wholesale platform, JOOR, and Runway Buy. Attendees from around the world visited and enjoyed Mystic Tan's Glow Suite Activation at the SLS Hotel South Beach with complimentary spray tans while perfecting their summer glows with the brand's new Mystic Tan Unity™ spray booth.

"From sustainable and eco-friendly fashion to Unisex swimwear and Metaverse digital fashion, this year's Miami Swim Week™ The Shows was unlike anything the fashion industry has ever seen," said Moh Ducis, Founder & CEO of Miami Swim Week™ The Shows.

About Miami Swim Week™ The Shows

Miami Swim Week™ The Shows is owned and managed by D.C. Swim Week Shows™ and is the fastest growing luxury fashion show production company specializing in innovative fashion concepts, production, and execution. The company has over 10 years of experience producing fashion shows at DC Swim Week, Miami Swim Week, and Hammock and shows at New York Fashion Week. For more information, please visit the Miami Swim Week™ The Shows website and follow the brand on instagram. To purchase tickets to select Miami Swim Week™ The Shows runway shows or parties, please visit our official Eventbrite page. To apply for official media credentials for Miami Swim Week™ The Shows, please visit here and apply.

