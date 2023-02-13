Miami Swim Week® The Shows Returns for its Biggest and Most Exciting Edition Yet in July 2023

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an explosive summer as the Miami Swim Week® The Shows returns to the city from July 5th to July 10th. This year's event promises to be bigger and better, with over 200 designers and an array of satellite events set to take place. The largest swim and resort wear gathering in the world will feature a star-studded lineup of designers, models, and celebrities.

LILIANA MONTOYA Runway Show at the Official Miami Swim Week® The Shows 2022 at SLS Hotel South Beach Main Stage Ema Savahl Runway Show at the Official Miami Swim Week® The Shows 2022 Opening Show at SLS Hotel South Beach Main Stage

The Miami Swim Week® The Shows will showcase the best of swimwear fashion, highlighting inclusivity and sustainability. With more shows, parties, and industry events in store, this event is set to be the most exciting one yet. Miami will be the center of beauty and summer fashion, with designers from all over the world coming to unveil their summer 2024 collections.

"We are committed to reducing our environmental impact and promoting ethical and responsible fashion," said Moh Ducis, founder & CEO of the official Miami Swim Week® The Shows. The event will also feature eco-fashion shows and upcycle fashion presentations, making sustainability a key component this year.

The Miami Swim Week® will also expand its reach with the inclusion of special Miami Swim Week NFTs and digital collectibles. In addition to the main event, the week will include the Hammock trade show, Casa Hammock Showroom and private dinners for industry professionals. Buyers, media, and VIPs will be attending receptions and events that showcase the exciting brands and the dynamic week in Miami.

Miami Swim Week™ The Shows is owned, managed and the trademark property of the DCSW group. With over a decade of experience in producing fashion shows, the company has established itself as the fastest growing luxury fashion show production ecosystem, specializing in innovative fashion concepts, production, and execution. For more information, visit the Miami Swim Week® The Shows website here and follow the brand on Instagram - miamiswimweekshows . Media credentials can be applied for on the official Miami Swim Week® The Shows website.

