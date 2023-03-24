MIAMI, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Swim Week® The Shows and Love for Upcycling invite design students worldwide to compete in a search for the best 12 upcycle resort and swimwear pieces to be showcased during Miami Swim Week from July 5-10 at SLS Hotel on South Beach. The competition is open to all students who are currently enrolled in design schools worldwide. Each design piece must include 95 percent of upcycle materials - maintaining the sustainability ethic guiding all of Love for Upcycle fabrications. Please send video submissions to the Love for Upcycling Instagram @loveforupcycling before June 15, 2023 to be considered. 6 finalists will be chosen among the most popular on social media and 6 will be selected by a jury. Videos should be one minute showcasing materials used, the process and the final piece. Remember our ethos "rework, reuse, and recycle" when preparing your submissions.

Miami Swim Week® The Shows Teams Up with Love for Upcycling for a Worldwide Design Competition Miami Swim Week® The Shows Teams Up with Love for Upcycling for a Worldwide Design Competition

Love for Upcycle company was founded by Jose Alexzander who has been working with upcycling for more than 30 years. The company is dedicated to promoting and supporting upcycling and recycling artists. Their focus is on responsible and sustainable practices to reduce the negative impact of fast fashion on the planet.

Miami Swim Week® The Shows is an incubator for emerging designers including those focused on sustainable [production as well as established brands. "We are committed to reducing our environmental impact and promoting ethical and responsible fashion," said Moh Ducis, founder and CEO of the official Miami Swim Week® The Shows.

Miami Swim Week® The Shows is owned, managed and the trademark property of the DCSW group. With over a decade of experience producing fashion shows, the has established itself as the fastest growing luxury fashion show production ecosystem, specializing in innovative fashion concepts, production, and execution. For more information, visit the Miami Swim Week® The Shows website here and follow the brand on Instagram – miamiswimweekshows. Media credentials can be applied for on the official Miami Swim Week® The Shows website.

Press contact – Agnieszka Szymczak, 305 713 0907

SOURCE Miami Swim Week