Miami Swim Week® The Shows Unveils Summer 2024's Hottest Swimwear Trends

MIAMI, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive into the hottest fashion wave of the year with Summer 2024's runway trends, where swimwear takes center stage. Miami Swim Week® The Shows launched the Swim season with a sensational four-day celebration, featuring standout presentations from top designers like Ema Savahl Couture, Liberty & Justice, Normal Culture, Mars the Label, Salty Mermaid Swim, LASCANA, Venus, Moda Minx, Vaida and more.

Bright Bold trend on the runway at Miami Swim Week® The Shows (From Left to Right) Liberty & Justice, Mars the Label, and Normal Culture (Photo Credit: Getty Images) Innovative Cut-Out trend on the runway at Miami Swim Week® The Shows (From Left to Right) Ema Savahl Couture, Moda Minx Swimwear and LASCANA.

The epicenter of Swim Week was Miami Swim Week® The Shows , where models such as Tika Camaj, Katharina Mazepa (fiancée of Lenny Hochstein, Lisa Hochstein's ex-husband from The Real Housewives of Miami), and influential Miami figure Jilissa Zoltko commanded the catwalk. Notable VIPs in attendance included Maria Georgas from Bachelor Nation, Kiki Barth of The Real Housewives of Miami, the Clermont Twins Shannon and Shannade, and prominent businessman Zeus.

This season, expect swimsuits to dominate with three distinct features: vibrant brights, classic black enhanced by modern design elements, and innovative cut-outs. The runway was alive with bold looks, featuring models in eye-catching bikinis in bright pastel blue, vibrant orange, and striking peach with pops of magenta at the strings. Classic black swimsuits with modern twists were also highlighted, including black bikinis with asymmetrical accents at the hip, sleek one-pieces with contemporary mesh paneling and single-shoulder designs, and black one-pieces with intricate jeweled overlays. Additionally, innovative cut-out swimsuits in striking gold, rich brown, and lime green showcased one-of-a-kind designs that artfully combine sophistication with daring aesthetics.

Miami Swim Week® The Shows complete designer list featured: Ema Savahl Couture , Amarotto Swimwear , Liberty & Justice , Lili Creation , Carukia Swim , 11 Threads Roma , HERMINE , CYAR Swim , Kita May Designs , SALPICA , Andrea Venturoli , Kené Kaya , Younique , Omray Swimwear , The Beach Club , Haitian Doll by Jo Bella , SAINT CLAIR , Mars the Label , Salty Mermaid Swim , Flavia Palmiero , Gringa Swimwear , Tempt Me , LASCANA , Moda Minx Swimwear , GlueGlue and Kadan Swimwear The Label Hera Sea , DOB Wear, Omni Beach Life, HeartGlass, Vanity Couture, Liech Antel Swimwear, Tracy Marcus, Humans, Venus, Relleciga, Banana Moon, Vaida , Normal Culture , Honey Birdette , Smart SwimSuits , Cioccolato Couture, Olivia London Swimwear , Barquita , fifthBLVD , Blue Topaz Swimwear , Khonsu Swim , Bikinis by Bridget , Ashi B Fashions , Bádi Swimwear , JE TE VEUX, GSaints™️, Mahogany Coast Swim, Milus Rose, Avisa Swimwear, Dragana, and Elle® Resort Wear Collection.

Sponsors included Laifen , Milan Laser , Kopu Water , and ROLUS Sparkling Hydration Drink .

