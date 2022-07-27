Miami Swim Week's Hottest Designer JAMS by Jillian Debuts Sultry 3AM Collection at San Diego Swim Week

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the runway making a huge splash during Miami Swim Week™ The Shows, JAMS by Jillian is heading westward to debut the brand's boldly colorful 2023 women and men's swimwear collection at San Diego Swim Week on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 6:45 PM PST.

JAMS by Jillian's swimwear looks will hit the runway at the Luce on Kettner venue located at 2310 Kettner Blvd Suite A, San Diego, CA 92101 in front of hundreds of media officials, influencers, buyers and fashionistas.

Designed by founder, CEO and Creative Director, Jillian Mangi, shares that "our newest swimwear collection from JAMS by Jillian was inspired by the nightlife, club vibes and dating culture prominent throughout Miami Beach. Don't fret– The mantra of the new swimwear collection from JAMS by Jillian encourages women to hit the club, turn on DND, have a good time while and remember to stop answering that guy's call!"

The 3AM Collection features 16 sultry swimwear looks for men and women, many of which include a glow-in-the-dark effect when in blacklight. Each piece from JAMS by Jillian's latest collection is named after a dating term: From "Ghosted" or "The Twin Flame" or "The Streets," some of the looks are named after experiences that happen to everyone going through the dating journey in major cities like Miami, Los Angeles and New York City.

Not only are the new swimwear designs from JAMS by Jillian's new 3AM Collection unconventional, bold and colorful, but customers can feel great knowing that two dollars of every swimsuit purchase is donated to a variety of vetted nonprofits that further women's education and their future globally.

The 3AM Collection creative campaign video on vivo: https://vimeo.com/727044460

ABOUT JAMS by Jillian

JAMS by Jillian is an emerging Miami Beach swimwear line founded and designed by Jillian Mangi. Designed and made in Miami, JAMS by Jillian is an ethical brand, disrupting the industry with their unconventional, bold and colorful collections. $2 of every swimsuit purchase are donated to a variety of vetted nonprofits that further women's education and their future globally. To purchase your JAMS by Jillian swimsuit or learn more about the brand, please visit https://jamsbyjillian.com and follow the brand on Instagram @jamsbyjillian.

Learn more info about San Diego Swim Week online at https://www.sandiegoswimweek.com

And follow San Diego Swim Week @sdswimweek.

Media Contacts:

Timur Tugberk and Samantha Savory

3055825997, [email protected]

SOURCE JAMS by Jillian