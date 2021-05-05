Miami Swimwear Line Aims to Help Women Around the World

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMS by Jillian is a newly founded Miami Beach based swimwear brand inspired by the vibrant colors and patterns of South Beach. JAMS by Jillian's eclectic and unconventional collections are designed for the modern and creative soul who dares to experiment with fashion by incorporating contemporary shapes, intense colors with a fusion of innocence and seductiveness.

Launched and debuted during DC Swim Week 2020, JAMS by Jillian features a variety of styles, all made in the United States and created by Mangi. The latest collection consists of one-piece to two-piece bikinis with bright hues and metallics combined using mesh, lace, and faux leather fabrics. Some suits from this collection can also be worn as bodysuits with jeans or a skirt for a fun casual night out making them versatile enough for any occasion.

Jillian Mangi, a New York native, moved to Miami in 2014, where she discovered her passion for swimwear design and philanthropy. Combining both of her passions, Mangi created her swimwear line, and made the decision to donate $2 of every bathing suit purchased to further women's education and future. The non-profit organizations that JAMS by Jillian is currently partnered with are: PERIOD, She's The First, and One Love.

"As a woman, I feel it's important to give back to other women as we have all come such a long way and that should be celebrated," says Mangi. "Self-success is great but giving back is working towards changing someone else's life and that means the world to me."

All swimwear in this collection is designed and manufactured in Miami, FL. Prices range from $42 to $150, and all styles are available in sizes Small to Extra Large and can be found online at www.jamsbyjillian.com .

Media Contact:

Ana Marquez

786 627 7989

[email protected]

SOURCE JAMS by Jillian

Related Links

http://www.jamsbyjillian.com

