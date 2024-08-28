Miami Teens Launch Wonder Wells to Build Clean Water Wells in Africa

MIAMI, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lola Rhodes and Arabella Gutchess, two high school students from Miami, are thrilled to announce the launch of their Wonder Wells initiative https://www.wonderwells.org.

Lola Rhodes and Arabella Gutchess with some young members of the Kithalani Community in Kenya

Inspired by a visit to Africa, Rhodes and Gutchess founded Wonder Wells to provide clean water access to underserved communities in Africa, significantly improving lives and promoting education. The journey began after a middle school trip to Africa, where they witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by communities lacking clean water. Women and girls endured perilous treks for unsafe water, often sacrificing educational and economic opportunities. This experience ignited their commitment to make a meaningful impact.

Partnering with The Water Project, Wonder Wells raised funds to construct a sand dam water well in Kenya's Kithalani Community. This was their fundraising page: https://thewaterproject.org/community/profile/lolabellawater. By summer 2023, they had achieved their goal, and construction was completed by the end of the year. The sand dam and water well, which stores clean water through a unique filtration process, has transformed the lives of local residents, providing reliable access to safe water year-round.

Rhodes and Gutchess visited Kithalani in June 2024 to witness the impact of their project. They were welcomed with a heartfelt ceremony and saw firsthand the positive changes brought by their project. Stories shared by the community underscored the profound difference the well has made, offering them both inspiration and renewed determination.

Encouraged by their success, Rhodes and Gutchess are expanding Wonder Wells to include teams from other high schools who want to build a clean water well, and are looking for volunteers. They have recently helped support a new student-led project, with a focus on building a well in the Ikuyuni village in Kenya. For details on this new initiative, check this link: https://thewaterproject.org/community/profile/nina-and-kaytlyn-clean-water-for-ikuyuni

The duo is eager to inspire others to join their cause and is ready to assist in setting up new Wonder Wells projects with high school students anywhere in the US. Wonder Wells will assist the students understand the impact of a nearby clean water source, identify a village in need, help them start their fundraising page, and connect them with the groups that actual build the clean water source and give them direct contact with the village so they can see the direct impact of their work. Interested parties can reach out via email to [email protected] for guidance and support.

To view their journey and the transformative impact of Wonder Wells, and have access to photos and videos that could be used in an article or report, please watch this video: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/z7uu48r7qsut892izp69g/Wonder-Wells-Video.mp4?rlkey=vb602k1vy71ri55ek5fjt8qhy&dl=0

About Wonder Wells https://www.wonderwells.org :

Wonder Wells is a student-led initiative dedicated to building clean water wells in Africa. Founded by Lola Rhodes and Arabella Gutchess in 2023, the organization aims to empower communities by providing reliable access to safe water, fostering educational and economic opportunities, and inspiring future generations to engage in global change.

