Miami Today Features Aris Papadopoulos in its Annual 'Best of Miami' Issue

MIAMI, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Action Fund (RAF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and guiding the public on creating more resilient homes and communities, announced today that it has been featured in the annual "Best of Miami" issue of Miami Today .

This year's theme, "Best of Miami in Recovery Mode," highlighted the people, businesses and organizations who are setting the course for the future of Miami in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aris Papadopoulos, founder and chair of Miami-based RAF, was included in the "Making Miami Resilient" category. Papadopoulos was nominated by Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian for his expertise in the field and efforts in helping the city with a long-term resilient vision project.

"It's an honor to be nominated for this distinction by the Commissioner and be part of this impressive group working to better our community," said Aris Papadopoulos, who is also the Distinguished Expert in Resilience at Florida International University. "Particularly for cities like Miami, who face the combined impacts of hurricanes and climate change, it is vital to raise awareness and engage residents in envisioning a resilient future. I look forward to working closely with the City of Miami Beach and FIU to ensure that local input is combined with global thought leadership to create an inspirational blueprint for a vibrant and sustainable 21st century city," he added.

RAF has created consumer friendly resources such as a ' Resilient-Smart Quiz ' and illustrated educational series to educate consumers on making better homes and community choices. The non-profit is also working to educate policy-makers about the importance of prioritizing hazard-safe homes at the federal level. Papadopoulos has been featured in the New York Times, The Hill and The Weather Channel, as well as numerous local media in the US and internationally.

