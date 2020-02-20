Miami Valley Hospital Improves Stroke Care Processes With Innovative Pulsara and RapidAI Integration

Miami Valley Hospital has long had a standard of excellence, but they identified a need for a better way to quickly capture and communicate CT findings and other patient information during a stroke, when every second can make a difference in a patient's outcome. The answer came in the form of adding the RapidAI integration to its existing Pulsara workflows.

"At Pulsara, our purpose is to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through innovative communication," said Dr. James Woodson, Founder and CEO of Pulsara. "Miami Valley has truly leveraged innovative communication for their patients with the first-in-the-world integration of Pulsara and RapidAI, all with the goal of improving care for patients. We're honored and excited to serve forward-thinking people like the teams at Miami Valley Hospital."

Within the past year after implementing the Pulsara and RapidAI integration, the team at Miami Valley has been able to reduce inefficiencies and delays in stroke treatment, activating the appropriate interventions sooner — an achievement which ultimately means better outcomes for the patients they serve.

To read the full case study, click here.

ABOUT PULSARA

Pulsara is a healthcare communication platform that connects teams across organizations. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any illness or injury. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or specialist to any patient event, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of nearly 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com

SOURCE Pulsara

Related Links

https://www.pulsara.com

