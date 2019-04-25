Miami's Elite Scenic Restaurant Is Back

MIAMI, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami has a newcomer, and it's certainly a stunner. The Magic City's most exquisite super yacht marina outdoor lounge, The Deck at Island Gardens, reopens its doors and is here to stay! With a prime waterfront location, The Deck at Island Gardens caters to those who fancy wining, dining and dancing outdoors, while offering panoramic views of Downtown Miami.

Waterfront dining doesn't get any more luxurious than The Deck at Island Gardens, which sits on Biscayne Bay overlooking the Downtown Miami skyline, as well as some of the world's largest mega-yachts docked at Island Gardens Marina. Guests have the option to dine in a cozy cabana, lounge table, or even from the convenience of their own yacht. The scenic venue offers a charming ambiance of relaxed luxury throughout, with a breezy design to give guests the ultimate Miami experience while enjoying Miami's finest cuisine.

The menu is a mix of modern Western and Eastern Mediterranean recipes with an emphasis on seafood. If you are really looking to make a statement, the Seafood Tower will blow you out of the water with chef's selection of fresh oysters, whole lobster tail, jumbo prawns, king crab leg, tuna tartare, salmon tartare and cobia tartare. A few of many other must-have items are the Meze Tray, a customizable selection of three or six homemade mezze's served with brick oven bread; Oven Baked Salt Crusted Fresh Whole Fish, served table side with black truffle risotto; Tower of Tartare, with salmon, tuna and whitefish served with avocado ice cream and truffle oil; Pappardelle, with Braised Angus short rib, and Pear Ravioli, filled with pear and gorgonzola cheese, finished with black truffle cream sauce.

The Deck at Island Gardens is open Thursday and Friday from 6 PM – 12 AM; Saturday and Sunday from 12 PM – 12 AM to provide Miami with the dining experience it has been waiting for. For reservations please contact (786) 627-4949 or thedeck@islandgardens.com; for private event inquiries, please contact events@islandgardens.com

About Island Gardens

Island Gardens is a next generation mixed-use development, home to a superyacht marina that today accommodates up to 50 of the world's largest yachts. Upon future completion, Island Gardens will feature two luxury hotels, magnificent residences with five-star amenities and hotel-serviced living. The waterfront property at the heart of Miami will be a premier dining destination, calling hotel guests and visitors alike to enjoy an array of exclusive eateries featuring world-class cuisine from all corners of the globe. For discerning shoppers, the development will feature a curated collection of designer and boutique retail. Located on Watson Island, the development is centrally located between Miami Beach and Downtown Miami with a short commute to Miami International Airport, and access to a water taxi transportation system servicing Miami and the beaches. IslandGardens.com

