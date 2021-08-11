Miami's Favorite Dance Music Station, Revolution 93.5 FM, Debuts a New Morning Radio Show

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution 93.5 FM has held court as one of Miami's most popular radio stations since 2015 when it made an unforgettable arrival to the South Florida airwaves. Since then, the local station has delivered an outstanding listening experience tailored for the Miami electronic dance music community. On June 1, 2021, they launched the newest addition to their programming lineup, the Anna & Raven Morning Show. Airing every day at 6:00 a.m., the show wakes up listeners with a high-energy attitude, humor, and the latest dance hits.

Whether listeners are getting ready for work, hitting the gym, or on their morning commute, the Anna & Raven Morning Show offers the perfect way to start the day on a positive note. And even though Revolution 93.5's new radio show has only been airing for just over a month, it's already made a big splash in South Florida. A steadily-growing audience is regularly tuning into the Anna & Raven Morning Show to hype themselves up for the day with dance-worthy music and fun conversation topics.

Raven, the co-host of the Anna & Raven Show, described what it was like to join the Revolution team earlier this summer:

Marco Mazzoli and the entire Revolution 93.5 FM crew keep it hot in South Florida and are hyped to be part of this! We're especially excited to connect with our vibrant Miami audience!

Once the Anna & Raven Morning Show wraps up, listeners can look forward to hearing from Revolution 93.5's radio host Callie, who covers the latest news in dance music from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Throwback dance anthems serve up a generous helping of nostalgia from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., while the drive home gets a boost from DJ Brainchild's 305 Takeover (5:00 p.m.), followed by Marco Mazzoli's evening show from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The day ends with the best chill and deep house music on the 8:00 p.m. Detox Radio Show. And once it's time to wake up and start it all again, Anna and Raven are back to brighten up the morning routine with lots of laughs and hit songs.

One of the many ways the station has set itself apart from others in South Florida is its connection to the community. Born in the heart of Miami, Revolution 93.5 isn't a part of a corporate radio group, so programmers have the freedom to tailor a listening experience specifically for South Florida fans. It has all the personality and authenticity of a small, local station, plus the first-class programming and active presence of a larger platform. Ultimately, Revolution 93.5 listeners get the best of both worlds every time they tune in.

About Revolution 93.5 FM

Since 2015, Revolution 93.5 FM has been South Florida's one and only radio-listening platform for electronic dance music culture. The Miami-born and based station is led by Marco Mazzoli, an icon in Italian radio and Revolution 93.5's program and art director. Drawing inspiration from the area's thriving dance music community, Mazzoli curates dynamic programming that combines outstanding music and engaging radio shows.

Revolution 93.5 is also committed to building an authentic connection with the South Florida community. The station's local team regularly involves fans and listeners in the listening experience and extensively participates in various charity projects, community efforts, and Miami events and parties. With its high-energy, entertaining, and upbeat programming, Revolution 93.5 FM is one of the top radio platforms in Miami.

