Miami's First Global Furniture Brand is Coming: ACERKA

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami is about to welcome its first internationally driven furniture brand.

Since 2015, the OROA Group, based in Miami, has been distributing and representing hundreds of leading furniture brands from Europe and the United States through platforms such as OROA.COM, OROATRADE.COM, and ITALIANFURNITURE.COM.

Design by Ramon Esteve Designer: Ramon Esteve

Founder Roman Rotges, driven by a deep passion for interiors and architecture, has long been inspired by Miami's unique cultural identity. Having first arrived in the city in 1991, he was drawn to its distinctive blend of European, Latin, and American influences, a dynamic energy that now defines the foundation of a new venture.

In 2025, this vision took shape with the creation of ACERKA a design-led furniture brand based in Miami and developed in collaboration with Europe's most respected designers. Positioned at the intersection of culture, design, and accessibility, ACERKA represents a new chapter in contemporary furniture.

From its inception, the ambition was clear: to build a brand rooted in excellence, simplicity, and experience, offering refined, elegant designs, immediate availability, and a seamless customer journey.

The debut collection brings together an exceptional group of designers: Francesco Meda, Valerio Sommella, Ramon Esteve, and Kar Duran. Each brings extensive experience, having collaborated with some of the most influential brands in the industry, including Kartell, Molteni&C, Foscarini, Porcelanosa, Vondom, and Restoration Hardware. Kar Duran is also the niece of renowned chef and restaurateur José Andrés.

This level of collaboration from day one sets ACERKA apart, bringing together a curated, world-class design team to shape a cohesive and distinctive collection.

The ACERKA Vision

To create meaningful contemporary furniture designed by world-leading talents

To craft pieces rooted in tradition, yet designed to become part of personal memory

To deliver products defined by character, authenticity, and certified excellence

To promote sustainability through responsible materials, durability, and advanced processes

To shape spaces that combine comfort with strong aesthetic value

The entire team will gather in Milan during Salone del Mobile next week, for a full day of interviews and an extensive photoshoot in a unique and iconic location.

ACERKA will officially launch in September 2026, with immediate availability across the United States and shipping as fast as one business day.

ACERKA™ — Where furniture becomes culture.

Media Contact:

Virginia Duchin

866.6ACERKA

[email protected]

SOURCE Oroa Group