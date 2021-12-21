Miami's Most Luxurious Restaurant, The Deck at Island Gardens, Launches New Sunset Society Happy Hour

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami's most exquisite waterfront restaurant, The Deck at Island Gardens, has just launched its Sunset Society Happy Hour. The beautiful venue, which offers the best destination in the city to wind down or pick up energy depending on your mood, is making midweek in Miami the most happiest hour thanks to Sunset Society.

Enjoy the beautiful sunset views from The Deck at Island Gardens in Miami Spanish Dover Sole

The sleek and sexy outdoor restaurant is also a waterfront lounge that is considered the hottest spot in South Florida. New to the venue is famed Chef Miguel Fajardo, who has curated the fabulous al fresco sunset happy hour. The sunset menu showcases an elevated happy hour with Signature Cocktails, Veuve Clicquot Champagne, Chilled Seafood and new Sunset Bar Bites, all at a special price.

Dig into mouthwatering Mediterranean inspired delicacies while mega-yachts go sailing by your view in the central Miami destination. Toast to the sunset over island breezes with friends and loved ones; or simply indulge in a glorious moment of self-reflection amidst unparalleled Miami skyline views. Enjoy the Ibiza Mama, a creative combination of Sauvignon Blanc, Grand Marnier, white peach juice, fresh strawberries and orange slices; or sip the popular Passion-ista made with Cachaça, passion fruit purée, lemon juice, rose water and edible rose petals.

Chef Miguel's succulent Chilled Seafood tops off the sunset menu with selections that include East and West Coast Oysters, Gulf Shrimp Cocktail, and the delectable new house specialty Octopus Ceviche. Choose from new Sunset Bites like the Smoked Cobia Fish Dip, Warm Marinated Olives, Hummus & Whipped Feta or Kettle Chips & Sour Cream Dip. Start the night in style with any of these freshly prepared sunset plates when you pair it with a glass of Veuve Clicquot and a waterfront table facing unmatched sunset views.

The Deck at Island Gardens is known by locals and tourists alike as a restaurant and lounge where you can dine in comfort at a waterfront table or private cabana with luxurious sofas. Experience the breathtaking views of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay at this delightful and quintessential restaurant today.

For more information on the best happy hour in Miami please visit: https://islandgardens.com/the-deck

