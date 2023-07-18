Miami's Renowned Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Loessin, Reveals Comprehensive Guide to Efficient and Cost-Effective Mommy Makeovers

News provided by

CG Cosmetic

18 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET

MIAMI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Double-Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Loessin of Miami's prestigious CG Cosmetic Surgery, announces the release of his revolutionary new book, "My Mommy Makeover: Reclaiming Your Body After Childbirth."

Dr. Scott Loessin stands proudly before the framed cover art of his revolutionary book, "My Mommy Makeover: Reclaiming Your Body After Childbirth."
Offering a comprehensive deep dive into the world of post-pregnancy body transformations, Dr. Loessin's book demystifies the 'Mommy Makeover' process, providing valuable insights on personalized procedures, possible complications, and the advantages of integrating multiple procedures into a single session. The book serves as an invaluable resource for women seeking to restore their self-image post-childbirth, complete with expert insights and reassurances.

"Undertaking multiple complementary procedures in one session is not only a time-efficient but also a cost-effective strategy to achieve the desired post-pregnancy physique," says Dr. Loessin. This innovative approach minimizes recovery time, reduces costs, and cuts down on office visits, ultimately facilitating a smoother transformation journey for patients.

One early reader lauded the book, stating, "Dr. Scott Loessin answered all of my questions and provided information that I feel confident in trusting."

"My Mommy Makeover: Reclaiming Your Body After Childbirth" is now available on Amazon, serving as a motivation for self-discovery and the reinvigoration of confidence.

About Dr. Scott Loessin

Dr. Scott Loessin is a Double-Board Certified Plastic Surgeon with over 20 years of experience and a member of the acclaimed surgical team at CG Cosmetic Surgery in Miami, Florida. Recognized for his extraordinary care and life-changing procedures, Dr. Loessin acknowledges the challenges associated with traveling for medical consultations. To address this, he provides complimentary online consultations for prospective patients living outside of Miami.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE CG Cosmetic

