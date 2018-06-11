MIAO Gengshu, Former President of China Minmetals Corporation, increased holdings of Shares of Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest, a Unicorn in Atmospheric Water Generation

Mr. MIAO Geng-shu was President of China Minmetals Corporation, Chairman of Sinotrans & CSC Holdings Co., Ltd. and President of China Council for International Investment Promotion. Mr. MIAO was selected as one of the top 20 global metal giants. During his tenure in China Minmetals Group, from 1997 to 2004, the group's turnover increased from 2.6 billion U.S. dollars to 15 billion U.S. dollars. Besides, he was a supervisor of ICBC and an outside director of China Tietong Telecom Group. He was the first person who chaired a state-owned enterprise as an outside director in China.

Dr. LO Man-tuen GBS JP was Deputy Director of Foreign Affairs Committee of CPPCC and Vice Chairman of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. He founded Wing Li Group in the 1970s and has been being Chairman till now. In 2017, a team led by Dr. LO, acquired an office property "The Center" from Cheung Kong Holdings Limited for HK$40.2 billion which set a record in the largest ever transaction for a single office building in Hong Kong.

The Founder of the Group Dato' Sri Prof. Ng, Tat-yung is an internationally well-known philanthropist, public diplomat and inventor. He is a Member of Steering Committee of the UN's High-Level International Conference on International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development", 2018-2028, Founding Member of Steering Committee of the UN Science-Policy-Business Forum on Environment, Visiting Professor and Honorary Fellow of Canadian Chartered Institute of Business Administration. Dato' Sri himself has independently developed more than 100 international patents and is hailed as the "Father of Atmospheric Water Generation".

