MiaRec Announces Release of Integrated Voice Analytics

The update allows MiaRec to do far more than gather and present analytics data from customer interaction recordings. These new applications show alerts and trending topics based on automatic keyword spotting. MiaRec customers can now enhance their quality assurance and compliance efforts through a true voice analytics platform. Designed to extract insightful, business-critical data from customer conversations, MiaRec Analytics includes tools for call and employee scoring that allow companies to discover inefficiencies and training needs.

Bezko said, "We poured countless hours into this release to make our application surpass the expectations of a recording and quality assurance platform. Keyword spotting has been a useful part of speech recognition, but really taking advantage of it requires the application to group words topically—the way a person would." He continued, "MiaRec looks for the number of times a spotted phrase occurs, and alerts supervisors when a trend, positive or negative, is building in their call center."

Users can also take advantage of a new PCI-DSS compliance feature that allows data masking in their audio and transcripts. The analytics update will be available on September 1st, 2021.

About MiaRec

MiaRec, Inc. is a global provider of voice analytics and call recording solutions. The MiaRec solutions portfolio includes speech recognition and voice analytics, call recording, screen capture, and quality assurance applications for contact centers and beyond.

Contact centers and global enterprises use our multi-tenant solutions to improve their customer service and protect their businesses. MiaRec equips customers to stay fully compliant with industry regulations such as PCI-DSS, FICA, MiFID II, GDPR, and HIPAA.

MiaRec maintains its headquarters in Campbell, California, with offices and partners worldwide. For additional information, please visit http://www.miarec.com.

SOURCE MiaRec, Inc.

