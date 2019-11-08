MiaSolé Breaks World Record Again: Large Area Flexible Photovoltaic Module with 18.64% Efficiency

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiaSolé, the leading flexible thin-film solar solution provider, announced that the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE has independently confirmed an 18.64% aperture area efficiency on a commercial size flexible PV module (aperture area 1.08m2). The cells and record module were made using the MiaSolé production equipment in Santa Clara, California.

"This latest achievement in the flexible thin-film solar module performance is a testament to MiaSole's advantages of performing research and development at the manufacturing scale," said Dr. Atiye Bayman, CTO of MiaSolé. "Rapid improvements in process development can be realized showing the extendibility of our Roll Coater technology for our customers."

"After 15 years of dedicated research and development in the Silicon Valley, MiaSolé is proud to enable the flexible thin-film solar module production at the highest efficiency level of the polycrystalline silicon solar modules produced by the Tier-1 manufacturers today. Our flexible solar solution is creating new and compelling opportunities for our customers especially in the BIPV, electric car, safety and security markets that were previously unable to realize the full potential of solar energy," added Dr. Jie Zhang, CEO of MiaSolé.

About Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE

Fraunhofer ISE is the largest solar research institute in Europe. The Institute creates the technological foundations for supplying energy efficiently and on an environmentally sound basis in industrialized, threshold and developing countries.

About MiaSolé

MiaSolé Hi-Tech Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hanergy, is a total solution provider of flexible thin-film solar technology. The innovative CIGS solar cell architecture makes it ideal for a wide variety of applications such as Building Integrated Photovoltaics and portable mobile energy devices. MiaSolé's proprietary turnkey thin-film solar equipment lines, CIGS process technologies, CIG sputtering target technologies, advanced automation and spare parts services provide customers everything they need to produce their own high-efficiency solar products. Founded in 2004, MiaSolé has evolved into the world leader in thin-film solar module efficiency and offers the world's largest commercially available flexible shatterproof solar panels up to 540w/piece at weight 2.2 kg/m². For more information on MiaSolé, please visit http://www.miasole.com/.

