MiaSolé Flexible and Lightweight Solar Module Demonstrates Superior Resilience to Penetrative Damage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiaSolé Hi-Tech Corp., the leading manufacturer of lightweight, flexible, thin-film photovoltaic solar modules, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, today announced multiple groundbreaking improvements in solar module design for extreme conditions. High-performing MiaSolé CIGS thin-film solar modules produce industry-leading durability with the combination of shingled flexible solar cells, reverse bias protection diodes, and a polymeric flexible front sheet.

MiaSolé flexible modules achieve greater than three times the levels for accelerated stress required by the IEC. Additionally, modules are resilient to sources of penetrative damage, and damaged modules remain operational even after years of continued outdoor use. To demonstrate the durability of MiaSolé flexible modules, a lightweight and flexible MiaSolé solar module was subjected to multiple penetrative .23 caliber gunshot rounds and showed only a 5% reduction in power initially and a total of 12% loss over two years of outdoor exposure after damage, a remarkable demonstration of this technology's resilience.

"What this test demonstrates is that the MiaSolé flexible module is amazingly resilient," said Mike Ma, Vice President of Global Business Development, Sales and Marketing at MiaSolé. "While a silicon module would have shattered on impact, the MiaSolé module continued to produce a substantial amount of power even years later. This ability, combined with the MiaSolé module's thin profile, flexibility, and ease of installation makes its advantage over silicon solar panels obvious for rugged applications and extreme conditions."

MiaSolé's latest generation FLEX-03W solar modules are the highest-efficiency thin-film solar technology on the market today. With production efficiency over 17% and configurations in various sizes, this solution can fit any application. Flexible and only 1.5mm thick, MiaSolé modules can adhere directly to any surface with peel-and-stick adhesive. MiaSolé's proprietary technology creates flexible solar modules for unlimited applications in the building, transportation, and portable solar markets.

MiaSolé is a producer of lightweight, flexible, shatterproof and powerful solar cells and cell manufacturing equipment. The innovative solar cell is based on the highest efficiency thin-film technology available today, and its flexible cell architecture makes it ideal for a wide variety of solutions ranging from commercial roofing solar modules to flexible mobile energy devices. MiaSolé's turnkey CIGS equipment lines, CIGS process equipment technology, proprietary CIG target manufacturing, R&D product development support, and spare parts allow customers to produce their own high-efficiency cells and solar products. Founded in 2004, MiaSolé has evolved into the world leader in thin-film solar module efficiency. For more information on MiaSolé, please visit http://www.miasole.com/.

