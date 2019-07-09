MiaSolé Sets Large Area Flexible Photovoltaic Efficiency World Record at 17.44 Percent

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiaSolé, the leading manufacturer of lightweight, flexible, thin-film photovoltaic solar panels announced that the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) has independently confirmed a 17.44 [DP1] percent aperture area efficiency on a commercial size flexible PV module (aperture area 1.08m2). This achievement was recognized as a new certified record large area CIGS module in the latest Progress in Photovoltaics compendium of PV records (Prog Photovolt Res Appl. 2019;27:565–575)

The cells and record module were made using the MiaSolé production lines in Santa Clara, CA. MiaSolé's cell manufacturing process deposits CIGS on a flexible substrate using high-speed physical vapor deposition (PVD) that produces high-efficiency solar cells in a continuous and high throughput process[DP2].

"This achievement is the result of our targeted focus in research and development to increase conversion efficiency and to provide durable, high power, flexible and lightweight products," said Atiye Bayman, CTO of MiaSolé. "We will continue to lead the industry by providing innovative and powerful products that enable new applications for solar power."

MiaSolé's proprietary PV technology is creating new and compelling opportunities for their customers by bringing high efficiencies to flexible and lightweight applications. Companies in the building, vehicle, and mobile PV markets that were previously unable to realize the potential of solar can now explore new and innovative applications for high efficiency, flexible solar panels.

About Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE

Fraunhofer ISE is the largest solar research institute in Europe. The Institute creates the technological foundations for supplying energy efficiently and on an environmentally sound basis in industrialized, threshold and developing countries.

About MiaSolé

MiaSolé is a producer of lightweight, flexible, shatterproof and powerful solar cells and cell manufacturing equipment. The innovative solar cell is based on the highest efficiency thin film technology available today, and its flexible cell architecture makes it ideal for a wide variety of solutions ranging from commercial roofing solar modules to flexible mobile energy devices. MiaSolé's turnkey CIGS equipment lines, CIGS process equipment technology, proprietary CIG target manufacturing, R&D product development support and spare parts allow customers to produce their own high-efficiency cells and solar products. Founded in 2004, MiaSolé has evolved into the world leader in thin-film solar module efficiency. For more information on MiaSolé, please visit www.miasole.com.

