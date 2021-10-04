MIAX Announces Launch Dates for Suite of New BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX

PRINCETON, N.J. and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAX®, creator and operator of high-performance securities exchanges, products and services, today announced expected launch dates for cash-settled futures contracts on BRIXX™ Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Indexes developed by Advanced Fundamentals. BRIXX CRE Indexes track real-time changes in property values through a unique methodology using REITs as inputs to support benchmarking, hedging and portfolio allocation strategies for investors across multiple sectors.

BRIXX CRE Indexes are the first family of real estate indexes to incorporate commodity pricing to overcome the limitations of appraisal lag, self-reporting, and leverage disparities to establish an accurate view of the real estate market. The performance of the BRIXX CRE Indexes is calculated on an unlevered basis using real-time pricing sourced from over $750 billion of institutional quality real estate.

Expected launch dates for BRIXX futures contracts are as follows:

Contract Name Expected Launch Date Trading Symbol Settlement Symbol BRIXX Retail Futures October 18, 2021 BXT BRXST BRIXX Office Futures November 8, 2021 BXO BRXSO BRIXX Hospitality Futures November 22, 2021 BXH BRXSH BRIXX Residential Futures November 22, 2021 BXR BRXSR

Cash-settled futures contracts will be listed on Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™) via the CME Globex® platform and will be cleared by MGEX, a wholly owned subsidiary of MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings. The launch of BRIXX Futures contracts remain subject to regulatory approval.

For more information about the BRIXX CRE Indexes and BRIXX CRE derivatives, please visit https://www.miaxoptions.com/brixx/overview.

Corporate Communications Contacts:

MIAX

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

609-955-2091

[email protected]

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

The BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com .

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com .

To learn more about the BSX visit www.BSX.com .

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

