MIAX Wins Most Innovative Exchange Technology at Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAX® today announced that the MIAX Exchange Group™, consisting of the MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® national securities exchanges, won the Most Innovative Exchange Technology category at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021 (formerly the Fund Technology and WSL Awards). This is the third consecutive year that the MIAX Exchange Group has won this category. This year's other nominees were Cboe, KopenTech, LTSE, MEMX, and Nasdaq.

Commented Matt Rotella, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of MIAX, "We are thrilled to have won this award for the third year in a row, and would like to thank the judges for again recognizing the innovative exchange technology that the MIAX Exchange Group provides our member firms. Winning this award highlights the drive and determination of our Technology and Operations teams to make the MIAX Exchange Group's technology the best in the industry and showcases their talent and ability to continually make this possible. In an industry where technology is a key component of success, and with our exchange technology being completely designed and built in-house, the Most Innovative Exchange Technology category is very important to us."

The Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards recognize and reward excellence and outstanding contributions made by business, operations and technology leaders at asset management and service provider firms over the past year.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

The MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl's exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

