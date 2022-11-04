MIB Agents Now Accepting Applications for Annual OutSmarting Osteosarcoma Research Grants

Nonprofit Awards Grants to Projects Focused on Moving Research Forward for Rare Bone Cancer Patients

BARNARD, Vt., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Agents, a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to Making It Better for its community of patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers, is accepting applications for its annual OutSmarting Osteosarcoma research grants. This grant was established in 2017 and is awarded to a project focused on moving research forward for osteosarcoma patients. Osteosarcoma is an aggressive, malignant primary bone cancer affecting between 800-900 people in the U.S. each year and is the most common bone cancer affecting children and young adults.

Over the past six years, MIB Agents has awarded a total of $950,000 and supported 11 investigators to fund promising osteosarcoma research. In addition to a $100,000 award, MIB Agents supports early career researchers with a $50,000 Young Investigator Research award.

MIB Agents OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grants are supported by MIB Agents Family Funds, osteosarcoma patients and families who raise funds in honor of an OsteoWarrior, a patient currently battling osteosarcoma or an OsteoAngel, a loved one who has passed.

"Thanks to our MIB Agents Family Funds who tirelessly raise money to foster talent and fund research, we were able to award multiple grants in 2022 for the first time. Today we invite the wider community to help make hope happen and support multiple studies in 2023 as well," said Ann Graham, Founder and Executive Director of MIB Agents.

Collaboration among the scientific and patient community is a key hallmark of MIB Agents that makes the OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grant process unique. Not only does the patient community partner to fund this grant every year, but they have an active voice in the grant review process.

The OutSmarting Osteosarcoma review process involves rigorous scientific peer review by the MIB Agents Scientific Review Committee, during which participating Family Funds are invited to join as stakeholder reviewers, scoring applications on patient impact. The result is a collaborative and robust two-tier review process that uniquely incorporates patient and family perspectives.

To submit an application, and for more information about eligibility and requirements, click here. Applications must be submitted on the Proposal Central online platform by February 3, 2023. Award notification will be in early May 2023.

About MIB Agents

Founded in 2012, MIB Agents is a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to making it better for our community of patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers through programs, education, and research.

