MIB Agents Now Accepting Applications for Annual OutSmarting Osteosarcoma Research Grants

Nonprofit Awards Grants to Projects Focused on Moving Research Forward for Rare Bone Cancer Patients

BARNARD, Vt., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Agents, a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to Making It Better for its community of patients, families, medical professionals, researchers, and industry partners, is accepting applications for its annual OutSmarting Osteosarcoma research grant program. This program was established in 2017 and is awarded to projects focused on moving research forward for osteosarcoma patients. Osteosarcoma is an aggressive, malignant primary bone cancer affecting an estimated 1,000 people in the U.S. each year, about half of which are children and teens.

Over the past seven years, MIB Agents has awarded a total of $1,550,000 and supported 18 investigators to fund promising osteosarcoma research. In addition to a $100,000 award, MIB Agents supports early career researchers with a $50,000 Young Investigator Research award.

MIB Agents OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grants are supported by MIB Agents Family Funds, osteosarcoma patients and families who raise funds in honor of an OsteoWarrior, a patient currently battling osteosarcoma or an OsteoAngel, a loved one who has passed.

"OutSmarting Osteosarcoma is a powerful collaboration between the patient and scientific community, with Family Funds raising money to fund research and support the career development of young investigators studying osteosarcoma. By working together, we can accelerate discovery to improve treatment options and outcomes for osteosarcoma patients," said Christina Ip-Toma, Director of Scientific Programs at MIB Agents.

OutSmarting Osteosarcoma Grants may also be supported in collaboration with other foundations that fundraise to support pediatric cancer research and are looking to fund studies that have been vetted by rigorous scientific peer review.

Collaboration among the scientific and patient community is a key hallmark of MIB Agents that makes the OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grant process unique. Not only does the patient community partner to fund this grant every year, but they have an active voice in the grant review process.

The OutSmarting Osteosarcoma review process involves rigorous scientific peer review by the MIB Agents Scientific Review Committee, during which participating Family Funds are invited to join as stakeholder reviewers, scoring applications on patient impact. The result is a collaborative and robust two-tier review process that uniquely incorporates patient and family perspectives.

To submit an application, and for more information about eligibility and requirements, click here. Applications must be submitted on the Proposal Central online platform by January 26, 2024. Award notification will be in early May 2024.

About MIB Agents
Founded in 2012, MIB Agents is a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to making it better for our community of patients, families, medical professionals, researchers, and industry partners through programs, education, and research.

