MIB Agents Now Accepting Letters of Intent for Annual OutSmarting Osteosarcoma Research Grants

Nonprofit Awards Grants to Projects Focused on Moving Research Forward for Rare Bone Cancer Patients

BARNARD, Vt., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Agents, a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to Making It Better for its community of patients, families, medical professionals, researchers, and industry partners, is accepting letters of intent (LOI) starting on Friday, September 27 for its annual OutSmarting Osteosarcoma research grant program. This program was established in 2017 and is awarded to projects focused on moving research forward for osteosarcoma patients. Osteosarcoma is an aggressive, malignant primary bone cancer affecting an estimated 1,000 people in the U.S. each year, about half of which are children and teens.

Over the past eight years, MIB Agents has awarded a total of $1.8M and supported 22 investigators to fund promising osteosarcoma research. In addition to a $100,000 Hero award, MIB Agents supports early career researchers with a $50,000 Young Investigator Research Hope award.

MIB Agents OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grants are supported by MIB Agents Family Funds, osteosarcoma patients and families who raise funds in honor of an OsteoWarrior, a patient currently battling osteosarcoma or an OsteoAngel, a loved one who has passed.

"OutSmarting Osteosarcoma is more than just a research grant. We think of it as a dynamic partnership uniting patients and the scientific community. Family Funds play a crucial role in advancing research by raising money and fostering the career development of emerging investigators focused on osteosarcoma. Together, we can drive innovation and improve treatment options and outcomes for osteosarcoma patients," said Christina Ip-Toma, Director of Scientific Programs at MIB Agents.

OutSmarting Osteosarcoma Grants may also be supported in collaboration with other foundations that fundraise to support pediatric cancer research and are looking to fund studies that have been vetted by rigorous scientific peer review.

Collaboration among the scientific and patient community is a key hallmark of MIB Agents that makes the OutSmarting Osteosarcoma grant process unique. Not only does the patient community partner to fund this grant every year, but they have an active voice in the grant review process.

The OutSmarting Osteosarcoma review process involves rigorous scientific peer review by the MIB Agents Scientific Review Committee, during which participating Family Funds are invited to join as stakeholder reviewers, scoring applications on patient impact. The result is a collaborative and robust two-tier review process that uniquely incorporates patient and family perspectives.

To submit a LOI, and for more information about eligibility and requirements, click https://www.mibagents.org/research/outsmarting-osteosarcoma . LOIs must be submitted on the Proposal Central online platform by October 25, 2024, at 11:59pm ET. LOIs will be peer reviewed and the highest scoring proposals will be invited to submit a full application by January 26, 2025. Award notification will be in early May 2025.

About MIB Agents

Founded in 2012, MIB Agents is a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to making it better for our community of patients, families, medical professionals, researchers, and industry partners through programs, education, and research.

