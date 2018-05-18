MIB Elects a New Chairman, Vice Chairman and Four New Directors to its Board

Effective with the May 18th Board meeting, David Acselrod, Head of Premier Client Group Integration and Department of Labor Implementation for the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), will become Chairman, thereby succeeding Arthur J. Roberts, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (retired) for the Ohio National Life Insurance Company who will remain on the MIB Board of Directors as Immediate Past Chair. James E. Hohmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Members Mutual and Vericity Holdings and Fidelity Life Association will begin his service as Vice Chairman.

Newly elected to three-year terms on the MIB Board of Directors this May are Mary J. Bahna-Nolan, Executive Vice President and Head of Life R&D for SCOR Global Life; Michael C.S. Fosbury, President and Chief Executive Officer for Columbian Financial Group; Gregory A. Linde, Senior Vice President of Individual Life for Principal Financial Group®; and Jill Rebman, Vice President of Professional Services for John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) (John Hancock).

"I'm honored to work alongside these talented, visionary industry leaders who volunteer their time to be on the MIB Board," said Lee B. Oliphant, President and Chief Executive Officer of MIB Group, Inc. "MIB Board members provide sharp insights into the life and health insurance industries and invaluable strategic guidance on the evolving needs of our members," said Oliphant. "I would also like to thank our outgoing Chairman Art Roberts for his leadership and passion for excellence during his tenure. I am pleased that he will remain on the MIB Board as Immediate Past Chair."

Mr. Acselrod joined the MIB Board in 2016 and will serve as its new Chairman, 2018-2019. Mr. Acselrod is currently leading transformation strategies for MassMutual. Prior to this role, he had overall accountability for the successful integration of the MetLife Premier Client group acquisition. He has also led MassMutual's New Business and Underwriting areas with responsibility for underwriting operations and strategy including oversight for Life, Disability Income and LTC Underwriting and New Business.

Ms. Mary J. Bahna-Nolan will begin her term on the MIB Board in May 2018. Ms. Bahna-Nolan is Executive Vice President and Head of Life R&D for SCOR Global Life. She is responsible for mortality and policyholder behavior research and development, shaping the company's global direction for the R&D and key innovation activities including the interaction of mortality, underwriting, medical research and behavioral research through advanced analytics to inform new business development, risk modeling, and best estimate derivation. Bahna-Nolan has formerly served on various industry boards and currently serves on a number of committees of the Society of Actuaries, the Academy of Actuaries, and ACLI. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a Member of the Academy of Actuaries and a Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst.

Mr. Michael C.S. Fosbury will begin his term on the MIB Board in May 2018. Mr. Fosbury is President and Chief Executive Officer for Columbian Financial Group (CFG) and has held various executive management positions including Chief Operating Officer and Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. In 2015, Mr. Fosbury was elected President and joined CFG's Board of Directors; he was subsequently elected Chief Executive Officer in January 2017. He is the Past Chair of the Life Insurers Council (LIC), which is part of Life Office Management Association (LOMA), and is a director on the Board of the Life Insurance Council of New York (LICONY), plus the American Council of Life Insurance (ACLI) Forum 500 Board.

Mr. Gregory A. Linde will begin his term on the MIB Board in May 2018. Mr. Linde is Senior Vice President, Individual Life Insurance at Principal. Mr. Linde is a Fellow of the Life Office Management Institute (FLMI), a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), and an Associate in the Academy of Life Underwriting (AALU). Mr. Linde served on the American Council of Life Insurance (ACLI) Medical & Risk Classification Committee, the ACLI and HIAA Disability Committees, the Executive Council for the Home Office Life Underwriters Association and LOMA's Education and Training Council. He is currently a member of the ACLI Life Insurance Committee and LIMRA's Strategic Marketing Issues Committee. Mr. Linde is the current Chairman of the Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG) Board of Directors.

Ms. Jill Rebman will begin her term on the MIB Board in May 2018. Ms. Rebman is Vice President of Professional Services for John Hancock and, as a member of the executive team, leads John Hancock's Insurance Underwriting, Advanced Markets and Reinsurance Administration teams. In her three-decade career with John Hancock, she has held a variety of management positions within the organization, including AVP Inforce Customer Service, AVP New Business and Claims, and AVP Product Development and Marketing.

About MIB

MIB is the life and health insurance industry's most trusted and secure resource for data-driven risk management services that protect the financial integrity of its members and address their evolving needs. Owned by its members, MIB is uniquely positioned to securely collect and analyze confidential data. MIB services help to detect fraud, errors and omissions on insurance applications; to analyze industry data needed to manage a variety of financial risks; and to make regulatory reporting compliance less onerous and more efficient. As the life insurance industry's first statistical agent, our MIB Solutions, Inc. subsidiary cost-effectively performs annual data calls for those insurers subject to principles-based reserving. MIB Group, Inc., a membership corporation, provides services through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, MIB, Inc. and MIB Solutions, Inc. For more information, visit www.mibgroup.com.

