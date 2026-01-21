MIB Medical Data Solutions Platform Expands to Provide Real-Time Employment and Income Verification Data from Equifax

BRAINTREE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's trusted partner for data-driven insights and digital services, today announced an agreement with Equifax, a leading commercial source of consolidated employment data. This collaboration will enable MIB to offer access to real-time employment and income verification data, supporting improved financial underwriting and risk management.

The arrangement will provide access to up to 24 months of employment and income history from Equifax, a Fair Credit Reporting Agency (FCRA) regulated source, drawn from records on over 238+ million individuals - representing more than half of the active U.S. workforce. This information is sourced directly from employers and payroll providers, updated every pay cycle, and is available for use in insurance underwriting.

The new service addresses a significant challenge in the industry – misrepresentation or gaps in income information provided by applicants. Verification of employment and income is essential for insurers to assess total coverage justification and to gain insights related to consumer employment stability that may impact policy placement and lapse risk rates. This offering delivers real-time, 24/7 access to robust information including job title, tenure with employer, and income details, helping insurers make more informed decisions.

Seamlessly integrated into the MIB Medical Data Solutions (MDS) platform, the service is available to all members, regardless of whether they use other MDS offerings. For members who do use MIB EHR, employment and income verification data can be requested alongside medical records, streamlining the workflows.

"We are excited to work with MIB to extend our proven verification capabilities to the life insurance sector, helping carriers streamline underwriting and improve decisioning," said Ryan Coleman, Business Development and Partnerships Leader at Equifax. "This collaboration is a significant milestone for Equifax as we continue to broaden the utilization of our income and employment data and leading technology. By integrating our solutions, we are supporting MIB in its mission to help life insurance companies enhance the efficiency of their operations, accelerate the underwriting process, and ultimately provide a better experience for applicants."

"This arrangement with Equifax reflects MIB's commitment to delivering essential data solutions that address pressing, unmet needs in life insurance underwriting," said Jas Awla, President of MIB Medical Data Solutions. "By enabling access to reliable employment and income data, we are helping our members address longstanding challenges in financial underwriting—particularly for applicants with a thin digital footprint—while advancing our goal to expand access to diverse data sources that support more accurate risk assessment and informed decision-making."

About MIB

MIB Group Holdings, Inc. is the insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data, insights and digital solutions that support underwriting, compliance, and actuarial decision making and improve industry efficiencies. With deep connections to the life insurance companies who are its members, and a sole focus on improving the insurance industry, MIB is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven solutions that address common industry challenges and enable clients to gain efficiencies, manage their risks, and grow profitably. MIB Group Holdings, Inc. provides services through its operating subsidiaries, MIB, LLC, MIB Services, LLC, MIB EHR Co., and MIB Solutions, LLC. For more information about MIB, visit www.mibgroup.com.

