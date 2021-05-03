MIB Names New General Counsel

Ms. Corado brings significant knowledge and experience in the insurance industry and will be responsible for overseeing MIB's activities in the areas of legal, regulatory and compliance as well as serving as Corporate Secretary and Chief Privacy Officer. She will report to Brian Winikoff, MIB's President and CEO and succeeds Jonathan Sager who will stay on as Special Counsel until his planned retirement at the end of this year.

Corado joins MIB from Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc. where she served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel responsible for the legal and regulatory functions impacting the company and its subsidiaries. Prior to that role, Corado was General Counsel of Crump Life Insurance Services, Inc., one of the life insurance industry's leading brokers and service providers, after initially serving as an Advanced Marketing Attorney with a general agency acquired by Crump.

Corado serves on the Board of Directors of Finesca (formerly AALU/GAMA) and the Board of Governors of Saint Joseph's University Maguire Academy of Insurance and Risk Management. She has extensive insurance industry advocacy experience, including leadership roles on the legislative and regulatory committees of the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB) and the Wholesale Specialty Insurance Association (WSIA). She retains her insurance license and securities registration to maintain her deep understanding of insurance and securities products and challenges.

"As a true advocate for the industry, with deep knowledge, experience and relationships, Christie is an ideal addition to MIB's Leadership Team," said Winikoff. "MIB is dedicated to addressing industry pain-points and facilitating access to life insurance to help protect families. Christie's forward thinking business-oriented approach and desire to cultivate deep relationships to overcome industry challenges will be instrumental in helping us advance and execute our strategy."

"I would also like to thank Jonathan Sager, MIB's General Counsel for the past 16 years, for his countless contributions to our company during his tenure, and wish him the very best in his retirement come the end of this year," added Winikoff.

About MIB

MIB Group, Inc. is the insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data, insights and digital solutions that support underwriting and actuarial decision making and improve industry efficiencies. With deep connections to the life insurance companies who are its members, and a sole focus on improving the insurance industry, MIB is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven solutions that address common industry challenges and enable clients to gain efficiencies, manage their risks, and grow profitably. For more information about MIB, visit www.mibgroup.com.

