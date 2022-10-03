MIB Names New Vice President, Member Services

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced the addition of Patti DeWitt as Vice President, Member Services. In this role, Patti will oversee MIB's Code Solutions products and, overtime, will add responsibility for MIB's rapidly growing In Force Data Solutions products, with responsibility for product roadmap, product development, and service delivery; ensuring the expanding service portfolios continue to meet the evolving needs of MIB's members and the life insurance industry as a whole. Patti will report to Andrea Caruso, MIB's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Patti brings extensive experience working in the life insurance industry, including expertise in life underwriting, automated underwriting transformation and systems, operations leadership and industry regulations. Prior to joining MIB, Patti was Vice President, Underwriting and Claims Operations at Legal & General America where she led new business, underwriting and claims administration. Before that she spent many years at Lincoln Financial Group, with roles of increasing responsibility in underwriting and new business. She holds a BA in Economics from the University of North Carolina.

"With over 20 years of broad experience in the insurance industry, Patti brings a wealth of knowledge in underwriting, claims, automation and a focus on innovation to her new role," said Caruso. "She will be a tremendous asset to our organization as we continue to identify ways that we can further assist our members and have a positive impact on the industry as a whole."

MIB Code Solutions provides unique application insights exclusively to MIB members to facilitate underwriting risk assessment and fraud detection. The portfolio includes the MIB Checking Service, Insurance Activity Index (IAI), Follow-Up Service (Plan-F) and Disability Insurance Record Service (DIRS). MIB In Force Data Solutions delivers unique insights leveraging real-time in force and pending application activity identifying potential risks and in force optimization opportunities. The portfolio includes the MIB Jumbo Service and Total Line Service. For more information about how MIB delivers unique data solutions to help advance the life insurance industry, visit www.mibgroup.com.

About MIB

MIB Group Holdings, Inc. is the insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data, insights and digital solutions that support underwriting and actuarial decision making and improve industry efficiencies. With deep connections to the life insurance companies who are its members, and a sole focus on improving the insurance industry, MIB is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven solutions that address common industry challenges and enable clients to gain efficiencies, manage their risks, and grow profitably. MIB Group Holdings, Inc. provides services through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, MIB, LLC, MIB Services, LLC and MIB Solutions, LLC. For more information about MIB, visit www.mibgroup.com.

