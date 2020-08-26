MIB Signs 50+ Life Insurance Carriers to use MIB EHR (Electronic Health Records) for Underwriting

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure resource for the exchange of medical information for underwriting, has reached a key milestone in the industry's adoption of electronic health records—the signing of more than 50 U.S. life insurance carriers to use its MIB EHR platform.

MIB EHR streamlines the life insurance policy issue process by electronically delivering applicant-authorized medical information to life insurance carriers. The systematic retrieval of electronic data lets carriers accelerate risk assessment while, in most cases, eliminating burdensome paramedical exams, thereby improving the overall applicant experience and reducing time-to-issue.

"Our members see immediate benefits from MIB EHR as it assists with ongoing efforts to streamline the life insurance underwriting process," said Brian Millman, MIB Vice President, EHR Solutions. "MIB EHR helps carriers deliver the underwriting efficiencies that are most demanded in today's changing marketplace. We are honored by the trust our member life insurance carriers place in us as shown by our selection as their EHR partner at an increasing adoption rate," stated Millman.

MIB's market position, securely integrated technology platforms, and its deep expertise in applicant-authorized data processes make it ideally suited as the life insurance industry's single-point distributor for electronic health data.

"We continue to aggressively expand our coverage of electronic medical records nationally and make significant investments in MIB EHR for the benefit of the industry," Millman said.

To learn more about MIB EHR, email [email protected] or visit www.mibgroup.com/ehr.

About MIB

MIB is the life and health insurance industry's most trusted and secure resource for data-driven risk management services that protect the financial integrity of its members and address their evolving needs. Owned by its members, MIB is uniquely positioned to securely collect and analyze confidential data. MIB services help to detect fraud, errors and omissions on insurance applications; distribute critical underwriting data for efficient and effective risk assessment; analyze industry data needed to manage a variety of financial risks; and make regulatory reporting compliance less onerous and more efficient. MIB Group, Inc., a membership corporation, provides services through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, MIB, Inc. and MIB Solutions, Inc. MIB, Inc. provides the MIB EHR service to MIB Group members. For more information, visit www.mibgroup.com.

Media Inquiries: David O. Aronson, MIB Group, Inc., 781.751.6136, [email protected]

SOURCE MIB Group, Inc.