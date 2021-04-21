MIB to Provide Life Insurance Industry with Access to More than 54 Million Patient Records from Cerner

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services, and Cerner Corporation, a global healthcare technology company, announced an agreement to establish MIB as the exclusive collaborator to provide access to digital patient data from Cerner within the life insurance industry. Through the agreement, MIB will facilitate access to 54 million patient medical records from Cerner, as well as 5,400 distinct patient portals, with appropriate client consent.

The agreement provides MIB clients with broader access to patient records in a streamlined, cost-efficient, and organized manner. MIB's clients will gain access to medical records through Cerner's cloud-based technology and patient portals*, which will be offered alongside MIB's other EHR and HIE relationships and available through a single, consolidated and easy-to-use interface. With the addition of Cerner, MIB will be the only third-party provider in the life insurance market offering access to all of the top three EHR systems in the U.S.**

MIB's EHR service accelerates the underwriting process by automating medical data retrieval, ultimately improving the applicant's experience through quicker turnaround of insurance policies. "MIB is focused on providing quality data in a cost-effective way that will aid in the underwriting process. The industry currently lacks a single solution that provides easy access to medical information across multiple health systems and data providers," said Andrea Caruso, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of MIB. "By entering into this exclusive agreement with Cerner, MIB has differentiated ourselves in the medical record retrieval space and has taken a major step toward becoming the one-stop-shop for medical records in the Life Insurance industry."

"Cerner's ability to rapidly retrieve organized and relevant patient data with prior consent, together with MIB's expansive reach and understanding of the life insurance industry, positions this relationship to address many of the issues facing carriers in the underwriting process today," said Art Glasgow, Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth, Cerner. "Our healthcare provider clients trust Cerner as a steward of their data and our solution securely accesses digital data to address the administrative burden they face with patient-directed data requests. At the same time, Cerner provides the patient with a smooth, fast and secure solution to meet their needs when applying for life insurance."

* With appropriate HIPAA consent

