MiBA Expands Support for Value-Based Cancer Care Through Partnership with American Oncology Network

Strategic collaboration with AON strengthens MiBA's mission to enable data-driven, value-based oncology care through real-world evidence, and technology integration.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiBA (Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics), a leader in oncology data intelligence and real-world evidence solutions, today announced an expanded initiative in collaboration with American Oncology Network (AON) to advance value-based and payer-aligned cancer care models nationwide. This partnership builds on MiBA's proven success in enabling data-driven decisions across community oncology networks and further supports MiBA's and AON's efforts to enhance quality, affordability, and access for patients through innovative care delivery models.

MiBA's suite of analytics and technology solutions, already in use across AON's national network, provides the data backbone that enables practices to participate efficiently in value-based and outcomes-based programs. By integrating real-world data and technology directly within oncology workflows, MiBA helps simplify administrative workflows, align incentives between payers and providers, and aid in the reduction of delays in treatment delivery.

"This represents an important evolution of MiBA's mission to advance healthcare quality through actionable, data-centered intelligence, bridging gaps and empowering better outcomes in the healthcare ecosystem," said Mark Moch, Managing Partner of MiBA. "By applying our data-driven capabilities to value-based models, we're helping providers deliver evidence-based, timely, and efficient care, without adding administrative burden."

"Our expansion into payer collaborations underscores MiBA's commitment to practical innovation and to supporting the physicians and patients who depend on community oncology," added Jason Baroff, Managing Partner of MiBA. "Through real-time data connectivity and actionable insights that strengthen alignment across payers, providers, and patients, driving measurable improvements in cancer care delivery."

This announcement follows AON's recently publicized national collaboration with Evolent Health, which aims to improve cancer care quality and affordability while reducing prior-authorization requirements. MiBA's technology serves as a key enabler within this model, powering data integration and clinical insights that support AON's value-based initiatives.

This milestone reinforces MiBA's role as a trusted innovation partner to leading oncology organizations pursuing scalable, quality-driven solutions that align with today's evolving payer landscape.

For additional details on the collaborative announcement: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-and-american-oncology-network-unveil-innovative-model-seeking-to-improve-cancer-care-while-eliminating-prior-authorization-burden-302607605.html?tc=eml_cleartime

About MiBA

MiBA transforms how data informs cancer care. The company integrates real-world evidence, analytics, and technology-enabled solutions to close the gap between research and clinical practice. Partnering with healthcare systems, life sciences organizations, and payers, MiBA delivers scalable platforms that improve care quality, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate access to precision therapies. Its mission is to enable a connected, data-driven oncology ecosystem where insights lead to measurable impact for patients, providers, and partners alike. For more information, visit http://www.mibanalytics.com/

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers' innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

