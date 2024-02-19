Mibro to Debut New Product at MWC Barcelona 2024

News provided by

ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

19 Feb, 2024, 05:11 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is thrilled to announce its participation in the MWC Barcelona 2024, the largest and most influential connectivity event in the world, hosted by GSMA in Spain from February 26 to 29, 2024. At booth 6B12, Mibro will showcase the brand's smartwatches and kids' watch phones, as well as the first-ever unveiling new product from its professional sports series, the GS Active. 

Continue Reading
Invitation
Invitation

The GS Active is an outdoor sports watch equipped with a 1000nits Amoled screen and Mibro's proprietary algorithm, SeekBeats Motion Algorithm. This new product is expected to be available for purchase worldwide between March and April 2024.

In addition, Mibro will provide opportunities to visitors to experience its smartwatch of three different series. The brand's Essential series, vibrant and lightweight, is designed for young digital entertainment enthusiasts, offering affordable value. Its Lifestyle series is tailored for individuals who enjoy working, listening to music, socializing, and sports, and who value quality of life, and portability. For high-income individuals who enjoy sports, travel, and socializing, and who prioritize quality of life, physical health, professional sports data, performance parameters, system smoothness, waterproof performance, and long battery life, Mibro's Professional series is the perfect choice.

At the exhibition, Mibro will also display a variety of kids watch phones featuring video calling, precise positioning, safety guard, and a classroom mode setting.

For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/ , or follow Mibro on Facebook and Instagram. For business inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

About Mibro

Mibro is a brand established by Zhenshi Information Technology (Zhenshi), a company founded in 2015 and backed by investments from renowned companies such as Xiaomi and Nokia. Zhenshi has a team of over two hundred top-tier R&D engineers, dedicated to the development of innovative technology for smart wearable devices. The company proudly serves customers in over 170 countries and regions, establishing itself as a promising player in the smartwatch industry.

Zhenshi independently designs, develops, and manufactures unique intelligent hardware. Its rigorous product quality control system ensures that every product meets high-quality standards. In 2023, Zhenshi launched SeekBeats™, a proprietary motion algorithm developed in-house and implemented in Mibro smartwatches. That same year, the company's kids watch phone was honored with the AWE (Appliance and Electronics World Expo) 2023 Most Popular Award.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342465/Invitation.jpg

Also from this source

Mibro bringt zwei Vorzeige-Smartwatches für mobile Anwender auf den Markt

Mibro bringt zwei Vorzeige-Smartwatches für mobile Anwender auf den Markt

Mibro, die renommierte Smartwatch-Marke von Zhenshi Technology, einem Mitglied der ökologischen Kette von Xiaomi, hat zwei neue verbesserte...
Mibro lanza dos smartwatches destacados para usuarios móviles

Mibro lanza dos smartwatches destacados para usuarios móviles

Mibro, la reconocida marca de smartwatches de Zhenshi Technology, miembro de la cadena ecológica Xiaomi, ha lanzado dos nuevos smartwatches...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.